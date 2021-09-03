Paralympic Breakfast: Pat O'Leary wins B final in Tokyo

THE FINISH LINE looms in Tokyo as a busy day 10 draws to an end. Welcome to the latest of our overnight updates from the Paralympic Games.

The Irish Eye

Team Ireland’s Para swim team’s Games are at an end as Patrick Flanagan, the last of the Irish Para swimmer to compete at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, finished fifth in the S6 100m backstroke.

Flanagan clocked a time of 1:26.81 making it his best performance of the season.

“The team atmosphere has been unbelievable since we left,” said the Longford swimmer post-race.

“I’ve done two Europeans, a world champs, loads of British championships and stuff and I don’t think we’ve ever had an atmosphere this good.

“The camaraderie and support of the staff and the athletes has just been so good and I think you’ve seen that in the pool. Not only are people medalling but they are Pb’ing and that’s just so good and I am so happy to be part of this team.”

Just like that, that’s #teamireland done in the pool! 19 personal best times, 10 finals, a🥇&🥈and a lot of great memories from 5 incredible athletes 💪🏽 it’s been a pleasure #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6QgGGrckYv — Hayley Burke (@hayleyburke89) September 3, 2021

Roscommon’s Richael Timothy completed her programme on the Fuji International Speedway this morning in the C1-C3 Road Race.

Timothy stayed with the group for the first lap as everyone adjusted to the soaking wet road conditions. As numerous attacks happened on the steep hills it became more difficult and Timothy was unable to maintain touch with the front runners.

However, she did produce a good finish of her own to come home 11th place narrowly getting the better of Sarah Ellington from New Zealand in a time of 1:21.22.

“I didn’t really expect to be here at all, to be here was the goal and to give my all in each event,” said Timothy.

“I can call myself a Paralympian now. Three years ago I was told to find something for myself to do – sport isn’t an option.

“But I kept pushing it that I wanted sport in my life that was how I found the paracycling and it gave me a purpose to get out and do something and now it is my livelihood.”

In the road race, Ronan Grimes endured difficult conditions with only 11 riders still in the race after the first lap. The Galway man finished the race in 11th place on 2:29.21.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Paddler Patrick O’Leary won the B final of KL3 in a time of 42:416 to take 9th overall in the event.

O’Leary finished 4th in the KL3 semi-finals in a time of 42:203 to secure a spot in the final. He will return to the Sea Forest Waterway tomorrow for the VL3 Va’a semifinals.

in the Women’s B Road Race, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal are currently in action.

Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne withdraw from the men’s race.

Who else is making headlines?

Australian canoeist Curtis McGrath lost his legs in Afghanistan, but said Friday he was “pretty content” and had no regrets about the time he served there after winning a second Paralympics gold.

McGrath powered to victory through the wind and rain in the men’s KL2 canoe sprint to retain the gold he won in Rio five years ago.

Nine years ago he was a 24-year-old serviceman three months into a tour of insurgent-rife areas of Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) and his life changed forever.

”I’m putting it all on the line (in Tokyo) and I went to Rio and had the similar sort of feeling — that some people don’t get the opportunity to compete for their country and race for gold,” he said.

“I’m thankful that I get to stand on top of the podium.”

Elsewhere, Haider Ali won Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal at a Paralympics in the men’s discus F37.

Picture of the day

Source: Presseye/Kelvin Boyes/INPHO

Ireland’s Jason Smyth arrives home at Belfast City Airport to his wife Elise, daughters Lottie and Evie as well as other family members.

-additional reporting by PA & Paralympics Ireland