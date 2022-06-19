Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Advertisement

Impressive Ireland warm up for World Cup qualifier with victory over Philippines

Lily Agg scored on her debut to give Ireland a 1-0 victory in a friendly played in Turkey.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,733 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5794728
Vera Pauw was delighted with her side's win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Vera Pauw was delighted with her side's win.
Vera Pauw was delighted with her side's win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND COACH VERA Pauw was proud of her players after they steered their way to a 1-0 victory over Philippines in Turkey today.

The hero was Lily Agg who got the only goal of the game on her debut.

Agg excelled in midfield but others also impressed. Roma McLaughlin made her first start for Pauw and did well, Stephanie Roche got her first cap in five years and also showed bundles of energy.

It was also a first start for forward Stephanie Roche, ending a long wait since September 2017. The Peamount United ace worked hard but didn’t get too many chances to add to her 15-goal tally.

And it was Roche who was involved in the goal when she received the ball and unleashed a shot on the turn that deflected into the path of Agg to slot in.

Another debutant came on at half time as Jessie Stapleton did well on her first cap.


Pauw confirmed that midfielder Denise O’Sullivan will report into camp tomorrow having played for North Carolina Courage, her club, today.

Ireland are in Antalya as preparation for their World Cup qualifier against Georgia on 25 June.

“Today was a very useful exercise and while I am really happy with the win, we were really focussing on getting a rhythm going for the players,” said Pauw to FAI TV.

“We have Georgia in two-weeks-time and we wanted to work on a few things. I think we did that; it was pleasing how we controlled the first half. We made a lot of subs in the second half and took a few risks but it worked out.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey (Jessie Stapleton 46), Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Katie McCabe (Chloe Mustaki 46); Megan Connolly (Jamie Finn 75), Lily Agg (Éabha O’Mahony 62); Jess Ziu (Lucy Quinn 46), Roma McLaughlin; Stephanie Roche (Abbie Larkin 46).

Philippines: Kiara Fabiola Fontanilla; Malea Louise Cesar, Dominique Jaylin Raedle, Jaclyn Katrina Sawicki, Hali Moriah Long, Sarina Isabel Bolden, Kristen Ryley Bugay, Carleigh Bennett Frilles, Sofia Nicole Harrison, Eva Silva Madarang, Quinley Marielle Quezada.

Referee: Gamze Durmus Pakkan (Turkey).

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie