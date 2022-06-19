Impressive Ireland warm up for World Cup qualifier with victory over Philippines

IRELAND COACH VERA Pauw was proud of her players after they steered their way to a 1-0 victory over Philippines in Turkey today.

The hero was Lily Agg who got the only goal of the game on her debut.

Agg excelled in midfield but others also impressed. Roma McLaughlin made her first start for Pauw and did well, Stephanie Roche got her first cap in five years and also showed bundles of energy.

It was also a first start for forward Stephanie Roche, ending a long wait since September 2017. The Peamount United ace worked hard but didn’t get too many chances to add to her 15-goal tally.

Advertisement

And it was Roche who was involved in the goal when she received the ball and unleashed a shot on the turn that deflected into the path of Agg to slot in.

Another debutant came on at half time as Jessie Stapleton did well on her first cap.

WNT focus now turns to...



🇬🇪 v 🇮🇪



📆 Monday, June 27

🏆 @FIFAWWC Qualifier

⏰ KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

🏟 Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium, Gori

📺 LIVE on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player#GEOIRL | #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/FlT8r5imOH — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 19, 2022

Pauw confirmed that midfielder Denise O’Sullivan will report into camp tomorrow having played for North Carolina Courage, her club, today.

Ireland are in Antalya as preparation for their World Cup qualifier against Georgia on 25 June.

“Today was a very useful exercise and while I am really happy with the win, we were really focussing on getting a rhythm going for the players,” said Pauw to FAI TV.

“We have Georgia in two-weeks-time and we wanted to work on a few things. I think we did that; it was pleasing how we controlled the first half. We made a lot of subs in the second half and took a few risks but it worked out.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey (Jessie Stapleton 46), Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Katie McCabe (Chloe Mustaki 46); Megan Connolly (Jamie Finn 75), Lily Agg (Éabha O’Mahony 62); Jess Ziu (Lucy Quinn 46), Roma McLaughlin; Stephanie Roche (Abbie Larkin 46).

Philippines: Kiara Fabiola Fontanilla; Malea Louise Cesar, Dominique Jaylin Raedle, Jaclyn Katrina Sawicki, Hali Moriah Long, Sarina Isabel Bolden, Kristen Ryley Bugay, Carleigh Bennett Frilles, Sofia Nicole Harrison, Eva Silva Madarang, Quinley Marielle Quezada.

Referee: Gamze Durmus Pakkan (Turkey).