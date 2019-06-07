This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's how we rated Ireland in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark

The familiar foes played out a 1-1 draw in this evening’s game at Telia Parken in Copenhagen.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 9:56 PM
10 minutes ago 2,493 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4673130

Darren Randolph

7Our Rating

Was 15 minutes away from a fifth consecutive clean sheet for Ireland. Made a vital save to deny Yussuf Poulsen at close range. Could do nothing to prevent Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's goal. 

6

Seamus Coleman

7Our Rating

Survived a nervy moment late in the opening half when Poulsen turned him at pace, but it was a generally solid display from Ireland's skipper.

6

Shane Duffy

9Our Rating

Earned a point for Ireland with a towering header late on. On the one occasion he was beaten by a bit of Poulsen brilliance, Randolph came to the rescue. God bless his parents for bringing him into the world.

6

Richard Keogh

6Our Rating

Put Derby County's play-off disappointment behind him to deliver a mostly decent defensive display. Was the closest defender to Højbjerg when he scored but could do little to prevent the damage.

6

Enda Stevens

7Our Rating

Found it difficult to build on a brilliant first quarter. Coughed up a free-kick with a mistimed tackle on Poulsen in the first half that could have been costly, but in general he showed enough to suggest that he can prosper at this level.

6

Glenn Whelan

6Our Rating

A typically industrious performance from the veteran Dubliner as he regularly broke up Danish play in the middle of the park. 

6

Robbie Brady

4Our Rating

Briefly came into the game in the second half after a disappointing first 45 minutes. Provided good assists as James McClean and David McGoldrick went close. Replaced on 66 minutes by Alan Judge.

6

Jeff Hendrick

4Our Rating

Another player who McCarthy would have wanted more from. The Burnley midfielder worked hard but was ineffective when Ireland were in possession.

6

Conor Hourihane

5Our Rating

A mixed bag from the Aston Villa midfielder. Almost engineered an opening goal in the first half with an incredible dead-ball delivery. Was shown a yellow card after giving away three first-half free-kicks and was unable to make much of an impact in open play. Replaced in the 82nd minute by Scott Hogan.

6

James McClean

6Our Rating

A trademark heart-on-the-sleeve effort and a slightly improved contribution in the final third. Should perhaps have done better with a second-half chance engineered by Brady. Could have won the game for Ireland with a late effort that was kept out by Kasper Schmeichel.

6

David McGoldrick

7Our Rating

Mostly had to live off scraps but worked tirelessly and can be satisfied once again with his latest outing in an Ireland shirt. Narrowly missed the target when he got his head to Brady's cross. Replaced by Callum Robinson in the 88th minute.

6

SUBSTITUTES:

Alan Judge

6Our Rating

Introduced in the 66th minute, his delivery for Duffy's goal was sublime.

6

Scott Hogan (82nd minute) and Callum Robinson (88th) weren’t on the pitch long enough to receive a rating.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie