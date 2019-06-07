Here's how we rated Ireland in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark

Darren Randolph 7Our Rating Was 15 minutes away from a fifth consecutive clean sheet for Ireland. Made a vital save to deny Yussuf Poulsen at close range. Could do nothing to prevent Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's goal. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Seamus Coleman 7Our Rating Survived a nervy moment late in the opening half when Poulsen turned him at pace, but it was a generally solid display from Ireland's skipper. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Shane Duffy 9Our Rating Earned a point for Ireland with a towering header late on. On the one occasion he was beaten by a bit of Poulsen brilliance, Randolph came to the rescue. God bless his parents for bringing him into the world. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Richard Keogh 6Our Rating Put Derby County's play-off disappointment behind him to deliver a mostly decent defensive display. Was the closest defender to Højbjerg when he scored but could do little to prevent the damage. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Enda Stevens 7Our Rating Found it difficult to build on a brilliant first quarter. Coughed up a free-kick with a mistimed tackle on Poulsen in the first half that could have been costly, but in general he showed enough to suggest that he can prosper at this level. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Glenn Whelan 6Our Rating A typically industrious performance from the veteran Dubliner as he regularly broke up Danish play in the middle of the park. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Robbie Brady 4Our Rating Briefly came into the game in the second half after a disappointing first 45 minutes. Provided good assists as James McClean and David McGoldrick went close. Replaced on 66 minutes by Alan Judge. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jeff Hendrick 4Our Rating Another player who McCarthy would have wanted more from. The Burnley midfielder worked hard but was ineffective when Ireland were in possession. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Conor Hourihane 5Our Rating A mixed bag from the Aston Villa midfielder. Almost engineered an opening goal in the first half with an incredible dead-ball delivery. Was shown a yellow card after giving away three first-half free-kicks and was unable to make much of an impact in open play. Replaced in the 82nd minute by Scott Hogan. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James McClean 6Our Rating A trademark heart-on-the-sleeve effort and a slightly improved contribution in the final third. Should perhaps have done better with a second-half chance engineered by Brady. Could have won the game for Ireland with a late effort that was kept out by Kasper Schmeichel. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

David McGoldrick 7Our Rating Mostly had to live off scraps but worked tirelessly and can be satisfied once again with his latest outing in an Ireland shirt. Narrowly missed the target when he got his head to Brady's cross. Replaced by Callum Robinson in the 88th minute. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

SUBSTITUTES:

Alan Judge 6Our Rating Introduced in the 66th minute, his delivery for Duffy's goal was sublime. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Scott Hogan (82nd minute) and Callum Robinson (88th) weren’t on the pitch long enough to receive a rating.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!