On your marks: How did you rate Ireland in the tense win over Scotland?

THE ANDY FARRELL era in Ireland got under way with a 19-12 win at home to Scotland. No one will be carried away, though – Scotland could have left Dublin with a draw, Stuart Hogg messing up with the tryline in front of him. Still, it’s a win – a good result rather than a good performance.

Jordan Larmour 7Our Rating So why wasn't this kid picked in Japan? Looked lively every time he got the ball.

Andrew Conway 6Our Rating Must have been bored out of his mind in that first half, when he barely saw the ball. He then tried to make up for it by launching an over-ambitious counter-attack just after the break, carelessly stepping into touch. Scotland, eventually, got three points on the back of this mistake. To his credit, his organisational work during the late, crazy minutes, was impressive.

Garry Ringrose 6Our Rating Class act, always posing a danger whenever he got the ball - but forced off at half-time with an injury.

Bundee Aki 6Our Rating If Conway was the most underemployed back in the first-half, then Aki was a close second. Still, he combined well with Jacob Stockdale for one tidy move just before the break, and put in a typically honest shift right through the game. If ever the solid rather than spectacular phrase seemed appropriate, it was here.

Jacob Stockdale 6Our Rating His 33rd minute run – which led to Sexton scoring a penalty – was the best left-wing charge Dublin has seen since Jim Larkin. Needed to see way more of the ball than he did.

Johnny Sexton 8Our Rating Scored a try and then saved one – when his sharp assessment of the danger posed by the counter-attacking Scots led to him nipping in front of Adam Hastings to prevent a certain score. Add in the 19 points, the decent decision-making and he has a good day's work to reflect on.

Conor Murray 5Our Rating A mixed bag. Looked decent early on, setting up the Sexton try, making good decisions, getting good field position on the back of his box-kicks. But it was a far from flawless display – Sam Johnson's intercept nearly resulting in a Scotland try. Gave away one cheap penalty on 58 minutes, when Scotland were trying to exit their 22. Replaced soon after.

Cian Healy 5Our Rating Got penalised on 15 minutes which led to Hastings scoring his second penalty of the day – and got pinged again in the second half just before he was briefly called ashore. Still, while he continued to struggle in the scrum after his re-introduction, his pass to Conor Murray in the lead-up to Sexton's try was sublime.

Rob Herring 6Our Rating His darts were decent, if a little on the safe side. He can't be faulted for effort, lasting the pace until the final seven minutes. Essentially, he played a lot like Rory Best - albeit without the white scrum-cap and the dodgy throws.

Tadhg Furlong 7Our Rating You just have to admire this player, his toughness matched by some delicate touches. When Ireland were desperately in need of leadership, he provided it, lasting 77 minutes.

Iain Henderson 7Our Rating Put in some big moments in the first half, doing the unglamourous stuff well, making key tackles in periods when Scotland were threatening to nip across for a try. Will it go down as his best ever display for Ireland? No, but on this day, it was enough to help Ireland secure the win.

James Ryan 6Our Rating A quiet leader, putting in some big moments in the final 10 miniutes when Ireland were hanging on - one tackle in particular proving crucial. Still, he was not at his best.

CJ Stander 8Our Rating Big first half when he made a charging run to ease the pressure Ireland were under. Also produced a crucial turnover on 39 minutes to save a certain try. Late on, as Scotland pressed, his 79th minute turnover secured the victory and secured his man of the match award.

Josh van der Flier 7Our Rating His try-saving tackle on Sam Johnson in the 24th minute was vital - his contributions at the business end of the game even more significant.

Caelan Doris 4Our Rating Made an immediate impact with a second-minute turnover after the Scots had applied some early pressure and then, dispiritingly, his debut ended just two minutes later, when he was forced to leave the field with a head injury.

Replacements:

Peter O’Mahony: 6

His spell in exile lasted precisely four minutes and twenty seconds when he was called upon to replace Doris. And there were shades of his England performance in 2017 when his previous comeback was officially launched – again on the back of a late call-up. Ran out of steam in second half, his missed tackle resulting in Scotland getting good field position in those nailbiting final five minutes.

Robbie Henshaw 6 Solid as usual

Dave Kilcoyne 4 Only lasted a couple of minutes before picking up an injury.

John Cooney 5 Big cheer for the Ulster scrum-half when he appeared on the hour-mark.

Andrew Porter 5 Came on for Cian Healy on 66 minutes –did reasonably well

Devin Toner 6- Huge cheer for the big fella when he replaced Henderson on 67 minutes; a bigger one when he claimed the subsequent line-out. Made vital tackles.

Ronan Kelleher 4 – Arrived with seven minutes to go

Ross Byrne 4 – Came into the fray on 73 minutes