Quality of released Ireland players underlines that Farrell has options

WHATEVER ABOUT THE players who have stepped up for Ireland over the last two weeks due to injuries, there is also quality among those who haven’t even had a chance yet.

Andy Farrell called Ireland’s preparations for this Six Nations their best ever. The men who haven’t made the headlines played a big part in that. Johnny Sexton said a random observer would find it hard to tell which one was the first team when Ireland are going 15 v 15 in training. Those on the outside are pushing hard for places.

Munster out-half Jack Crowley has had a support role for the opening Six Nations wins, with his matchday job being to run the tee for Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne.

23-year-old Crowley has been relaying coaching messages and getting a taste of what Six Nations matchdays are like after making his first Test start against the Wallabies last autumn.

With Sexton nursing a groin injury, Ireland boss Andy Farrell is keeping Crowley with his 25-man squad for training on Thursday and Friday this week. It remains to be seen if the Ireland captain is fit for the clash with Italy in two weekends’ time, but Farrell has ever-growing faith in Crowley.

He has impressed the Irish coaches with his skillset and performances for Munster and Emerging Ireland but, as importantly, with his forceful personality. Crowley is happy to dish out orders and boss his team around, traits that this Ireland coaching group want in their out-halves.

The other player who hasn’t played in this campaign yet but will be in camp this week is Leinster’s Ryan Baird, who remains with the squad after Tadhg Beirne’s worrying leg injury against France. Baird has been in great form at blindside flanker for his province but plays in the second row too.

The group of 12 players released to their provinces for URC action this week says plenty about the options within the Ireland squad.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Jack Crowley has been running the tee for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Munster back row Gavin Coombes has been playing excellent rugby in recent months but wasn’t able to muscle his way past Jack Conan for a bench spot with Ireland in the past fortnight.

25-year-old Coombes will aim to pick up where he left off on Friday, though, with Munster hosting the Ospreys in Limerick. Ireland have been pleased to see Coombes respond so positively to being left out of the squad last autumn, with the Skibbereen man in better shape than ever and bringing a relentless work-rate.

Also returning to Munster is 35-year-old Keith Earls, who is just two caps shy of hitting 100 for Ireland. Farrell would love to see Earls reach that milestone but there is strong competition in the back three.

Even without playing, Earls remains a big influence on Ireland. He was extremely vocal on the sideline last weekend and he is known to be a leader on the training pitch. It’s also understood that he spoke passionately during last week’s emotional team meeting focusing on Ireland being a team including players from Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Earls still has class but having lost his place with his province, needs a chance to show what he can do. Munster welcome tighthead prop Roman Salanoa back from Ireland camp too, the explosive 25-year-old having gained valuable experience.

Connacht will be happy to see back row Cian Prendergast returning ahead of Saturday’s visit to Zebre. His younger brother, Sam, has been grabbing headlines with the Ireland U20s, and 22-year-old Cian is a key player for Connacht when at his physical best.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade is in the same bracket for the westerners and could be even more important going forward as Kieran Marmion is linked with an exit at the end of this season.

Uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart has Test-level potential that he’ll hope to demonstrate against Glasgow on Friday, while Jacob Stockdale’s return will be intriguing.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Jacob Stockdale in Ireland camp last week. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Still only 26, Stockdale doesn’t seem too close to Ireland starts right now but we know that he can hit Test-level heights that other wings will simply never get to. Farrell was keen to keep him involved as Stockdale continues to look for more rhythm in his game.

Leinster have a crop of players returning ahead of their clash with the Dragons on Saturday, some of whom had high hopes of involvement with Ireland.

The versatile Jimmy O’Brien must have been close to the number 23 shirt but missed out as Farrell went for Bundee Aki’s ballast, while 30-times capped Jordan Larmour – who last played for Ireland in 2021 – has been in great form recently but couldn’t edge back in.

21-year-old Jamie Osborne is one of the most exciting talents in the country and earned excellent reviews for his training levels with Ireland. His fellow 21-year-old, lock Joe McCarthy, will be eyeing a place in the matchday 23 now with Beirne’s injury.

24-year-old Birr man Michael Milne has only started three games for Leinster but found himself called into the Ireland squad after Cian Healy’s injury. Farrell and co. were keen for a closer look at his power and abrasive edge.

While this weekend’s fare in the URC will be on a different planet to what we saw at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, Farrell and his assistants will be watching closely to see how this group goes over the Six Nations fallow weekend.

Ireland’s depth has already been tested but the quality among those still unused – not to mention some of those not even in the wider squad – underlines that Irish rugby is in a decent spot.

- This article was updated at 7.09am on 15 February to correct “Test debut” to “first Test start” in the fourth paragraph.