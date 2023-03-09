Farrell set to welcome Ireland's big guns back for Scotland trip

IRELAND ARE SET to be boosted by the return from injury of some of their biggest stars for Sunday’s Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Murrayfield [KO 3pm, RTÉ].

Captain Johnny Sexton has recovered from the groin injury that kept him out of the Italy game two weekends ago and will take over again at out-half as Ireland attempt to make it four wins from four in their bid for a Grand Slam.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is in line to come straight back into the starting XV for his first appearance of this Six Nations, having been sidelined with a calf issue for the opening three rounds. The Wexford man hasn’t played at all since 3 December but will hope to get up to speed from the off. With Finlay Bealham – who stepped up impressively in Furlong’s absence – now injured, his return is timely.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell is also set to welcome influential outside centre Garry Ringrose back into his team. The Leinster midfielder’s defensive nous was badly missed last time out against the Italians when he was absent due to a calf injury.

It also seems that left wing James Lowe, who sat out Ireland training last Thursday with a calf issue of his own, has proven his fitness in camp this week and will be ready to start against the Scots.

Furthermore, Farrell is likely to welcome scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw back into his matchday squad for the first time in this campaign. Gibson-Park has been out with a hamstring injury, while Henshaw hasn’t played since November when he had wrist surgery.

It remains to be seen if they come straight back into the starting XV but Farrell will have been cognisant of Conor Murray’s strong form at scrum-half in Gibson-Park’s absence. That said, Gibson-Park had established himself as a key man for Ireland prior to his injury and Murray has done well off the bench. Craig Casey seems likely to miss out on the matchday 23 after starting at scrum-half against Italy.

Farrell has also had a tough selection decision to make at number 12 too, with Stuart McCloskey having played well there so far in the Six Nations, Bundee Aki providing proven quality in that position, and with Henshaw now back in the mix. It could be that McCloskey, who has been dealing with a calf issue since the Italy game, is the unlucky man to miss out on the matchday 23 as Farrell may pick both Aki and Henshaw in his squad.

Andrew Porter is set to continue at loosehead prop, while Dan Sheehan could get the nod at hooker ahead of Rónan Kelleher. James Ryan and Iain Henderson are expected to line out in the second row.

The starting back row trio of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris is likely to be reunited, while the back three of Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan is set to be retained for the fourth game in a row.

Possible Ireland team (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki/Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris