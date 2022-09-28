Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 28 September 2022
Here are Ireland's potential opponents in the Euro 2024 qualifier draw

All of the seedings have been settled following tonight’s culmination of the Nations League campaign.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 6:00 AM
The draw for the Euros qualifiers takes place next month.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

IRELAND’S THIRD-PLACED finish in their Uefa Nations League group means they will be third seeds in next month’s draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. 

Third-seed status means there is a possibility that Ireland get a nightmare draw, with France and England among the second seeds. 

Ireland must finish in the top two of the group to qualify automatically for the finals in Germany. If they can’t do that, they must hope that their Nations League finish earns them a backdoor play-off, and ranked at 26th overall, they have a good chance of that. 

Ireland will be draw against one side from each of pots one, two, four, and five, and may draw one of minnows from the sixth pot depending on their order in the draw. 

The draw takes place in Frankfurt on Sunday, 9 October at 11am Irish time. 

Pot One: Netherlands, Hungary, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Croatia, Poland, Switzerland

Pot Two: France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia, Serbia, Scotland, Finland

Pot Three: Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia 

Pot Four: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia 

Pot Five: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta, 

Pot Six: Andorra, Liechtenstein, San Marino 

