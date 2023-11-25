Ferguson scores in thrilling Brighton win, O'Shea own-goal condemns Burnley to another defeat

EVAN FERGUSON SCORED his sixth Premier League goal of the season as 10-man Brighton clung on for a thrilling 3-2 victory away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Anthony Elanga gave Forest the lead after only three minutes, but Ferguson levelled later in the first half with a neat finish from just inside the box. Joao Pedro then gave Brighton the lead in first-half stoppage time, and he then extended it from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

But the complexion of the game changed when VAR advised referee Anthony Taylor to give Forest a penalty, with Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk seeing red for his over-zealous protest. Morgan Gibbs-White scored from the spot but Forest could not find a leveller and Brighton held on for a much-needed win, which keeps them on the shoulder of the top seven, this their first win in six games. Andrew Omobamidele was once again not in the Forest squad.

Elsewhere, Chiedozie Ogbene created the winning goal as Luton won their second league game of the season, edging Crystal Palace 2-1.

A stolid match burst suddenly to life 18 minutes from time when defender Teden Mengi blasted Rob Edwards’ side into the lead from a corner, just reward for the pressure they had put Palace under in the second half. Michael Olise levelled within seconds for the visitors, a brilliant goal that deserved more than to be in a losing cause.

But Luton, buoyed by the 10-point deduction handed to Everton this week, roared back, sealing a first top-flight home win in more than 30 years when Brown nipped between defender and goalkeeper seven minutes to pounce on Ogbene’s cross to nick the game.

There was a greatly different emotion for Dara O’Shea, who scored an own goal as Burnley contrived to lose 2-1 to West Ham.

For much of the second half it seemed as though Jay Rodriguez’s 49th-minute penalty was going to earn the Clarets a vital win and lift them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

But an 87th-minute own goal from Dara O’Shea, under pressure from West Ham teenager Divin Mubama, levelled it before Soucek volleyed home a second in the first of seven minutes added on.

It was cruel on Burnley, who had largely contained a West Ham side devoid of inspiration without the injured Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, but just when their fans thought they could celebrate a first home league win since May, it all fell apart at the death.

It marks a seventh-consecutive home defeat for Vincent Kompany’s side, who dropped Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen to the bench for today’s game.

Finally, Sheffield United’s woes deepened with a heavy 3-1 loss at home to Bournemouth. Marcus Tavernier struck early in both halves, his brace sandwiching Justin Kluivert’s first Premier League goal, while the impressive Cherries could have won by a bigger margin. Substitute Oli McBurnie headed a stoppage-time consolation for the Blades, who remain in the relegation zone.

Premier League results

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton

Sheffield United 1-3 Bournemouth

With reporting by Gavin Cooney