Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Kenny aiming to keep the momentum rolling as Qatar come to Dublin

The manager is now aiming for a first home win, before a sell-out crowd at the Aviva Stadium.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 863 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5571678

Updated 13 minutes ago

IRELAND WILL RUN out at the Aviva Stadium for tonight’s friendly against Qatar wearing blue tonight, but don’t fear, a change of kit colour is not the latest decree of Stephen Kenny’s revolution.

It’s a one-off, special centenary kit, to mark the fact Ireland – or the Football Association of the Irish Free State as we were then known – wore blue in their first official international, against Bulgaria at the 1924 Olympics.

stephen-kenny-and-callum-robinson Stephen Kenny and Callum Robinson in training yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge was against Bulgaria too and much has changed in the 13 months since.

Older faces have been eased out and youth infused; the backroom team has changed twice and the formation thrice; and the style of play has changed from a pass-at-all-costs team not scoring goals to a more pragmatic, counter-attacking side creating more chances but conceding them too. There’s also been a first competitive win. 

The Chelsea-inflected 3-4-2-1 formation was first debuted in the March friendly with Qatar, and it’s been here to stay since. 

“It is the realisation that, it’s possibly fair to say that 60 to 70% of our best players are defenders”, said Kenny when asked what prompted the change from the back four we saw in 2020.

“There’s the three emerging centre-backs coming through at their clubs, Andrew Omobamidele, Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins. We’ve got players who can play wingback at their clubs. We can shape our team around that and it can be tactically flexible against the better nations. The flexibility within that gives us a better chance against the better nations. What we’ve got to improve on is that aspect against teams we’re capable of beating.”

The team selection tonight will be a further nod to Kenny’s realisation that, for the future to exist, the present must be tended to. Caoimhin Kelleher will replace Gavin Bazunu in goal and make his full international debut, but there won’t be many changes beyond that. 

“There won’t be wholesale changes. It’s a great game for us to build on Saturday night.  We’re at home and we’d like to get a home victory but at the same time we’ve got to balance it and see the big picture, with Caoimhin’s selection and so forth. There won’t be wholesale changes but there will be some.” 

The aim will be to keep the momentum gathered in Baku, and turn the ‘one-defeat-in-seven’ incantation into ‘back-to-back wins.’ 

Of the changes that may be made, Nathan Collins may make his senior debut at centre-back: now at Burnley having been Stoke City’s youngest-ever captain, Collins has been name-checked by Kenny for a year now. Josh Cullen may miss out in midfield with a knee injury while Daryl Horgan is struggling with a knock, too, but Jason Knight has recovered from illness and may step right back into the starting team. 

Enda Stevens may return having failed to instantly win his place back in Azerbaijan, but otherwise Kenny will use this game as a chance to further road-test his new system as he builds the consistency he was denied in the dark Covid autumn of 2020. 

Saturday’s win does muffle some of the noise around Kenny, and it comes at a time that a couple of factors pointed to by his detractors have not proved to be undermining.

The attendance at this glamour-free friendly had been cast as a kind of referendum on the manager, but the FAI are expecting to sell out the 25,000 tickets they have been allowed to sell, so that criticism has withered and died. 

caoimhin-kelleher Caoimhin Kelleher at yesterday's pre-match press conference. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Sure, the tickets have been reasonably priced, but as has been pointed out to Kenny: a previous regime struggled to get 25,000 into the ground for these types of games, and they were giving tickets away for free. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Kenny has likened Qatar to a club side, such has been the frequency of their games, as they bid to cobble together a competitive team at the World Cup they are farcically hosting. They have been competing in Asian qualifiers, the Concacaf Gold Cup, in non-competitive games in Ireland’s World Cup group, and another appearance at the Copa America was scuppered by the pandemic. 

Their recent results have been poor, however: they’ve lost four of their last five games, with the only mild respite the 1-1 draw with Luxembourg. 

Kenny acknowledged Ireland must improve at breaking down the sides who come to defend deep in Dublin, though he doesn’t expect Qatar to do so, defining them as an attacking side at his pre-match press conference. 

He also spoke of wanting his players and the fans to simply experience a win in Dublin: Ireland haven’t won a home game of any hue in almost two years. 

If Ireland can tick that box tonight they can finally leave behind a window that doesn’t require a fraught and frenzied inquest: progress for all involved 

Republic of Ireland (Possible XI): Kelleher; N Collins, Duffy, Egan; Doherty; Knight, Hendrick; Stevens; McGrath, Robinson; Idah

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie