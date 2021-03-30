8 changes as Stephen Kenny recalls experienced players for Qatar test

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made eight changes to the side that were stunned by Luxembourg on Saturday, ahead of this evening’s friendly against Qatar in Debrecen, Hungary (kick off: 7.45pm Irish time).

Only Gavin Bazunu, Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea are retained from the weekend defeat at the Aviva.

Meanwhile, a number of experienced players, including Shane Duffy, Shane Long, Robbie Brady and James McClean are recalled to the starting XI.

A new-look midfield sees Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby start, while Cyrus Christie also comes into the team, with both Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens ruled out.

Wycombe star Daryl Horgan is also given a chance to impress.

It remains to be seen whether Kenny retains the 3-5-2 system that has been implemented in Ireland’s last two matches.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

More to follow