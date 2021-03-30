BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

8 changes as Stephen Kenny recalls experienced players for Qatar test

Shane Duffy, Shane Long, Robbie Brady and James McClean are among those recalled to the starting XI.

Paul Fennessy
By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 6:30 PM
8 minutes ago 605 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5396432
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made eight changes to the side that were stunned by Luxembourg on Saturday, ahead of this evening’s friendly against Qatar in Debrecen, Hungary (kick off: 7.45pm Irish time).

Only Gavin Bazunu, Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea are retained from the weekend defeat at the Aviva.

Meanwhile, a number of experienced players, including Shane Duffy, Shane Long, Robbie Brady and James McClean are recalled to the starting XI.

A new-look midfield sees Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby start, while Cyrus Christie also comes into the team, with both Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens ruled out.

Wycombe star Daryl Horgan is also given a chance to impress.

It remains to be seen whether Kenny retains the 3-5-2 system that has been implemented in Ireland’s last two matches.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie