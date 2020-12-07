BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland draw Portugal and Serbia in World Cup qualifiers

The road to Qatar begins in March for Stephen Kenny’s Boys in Green.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Dec 2020, 5:37 PM
12 minutes ago 3,786 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5291665
Stephen Kenny's first full campaign will kick off in March.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn with Portugal and Serbia in Fifa’s World Cup 2022 draw this evening. 

Stephen Kenny’s side will kick off their bid to make the tournament with a triple-header of games in March. 

The World Cup finals will take place in Qatar in November and December of 2022. 

Fourth seeds Luxembourg and bottom-ranked Azerbaijan round out the pool. 

What do you make of the draw? 


More to follow 

