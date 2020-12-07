Ireland draw Portugal and Serbia in World Cup qualifiers

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn with Portugal and Serbia in Fifa’s World Cup 2022 draw this evening.
Stephen Kenny’s side will kick off their bid to make the tournament with a triple-header of games in March.
The World Cup finals will take place in Qatar in November and December of 2022.
Fourth seeds Luxembourg and bottom-ranked Azerbaijan round out the pool.
