Ireland seal qualification for EuroHockey Championships amid emphatic win over Turkey

IRELAND SECURED their place at next year’s EuroHockey Championships after an emphatic 7-0 win over Turkey at the Sport Ireland Campus today.

The hosts, who earned a hard-fought win over Czech Republic on Saturday and convincingly beat Poland earlier in the week, only needed a draw to secure qualification,

The match was effectively all over by half-time, with goals from Michelle Carey, Naomi Carroll and Katie McCee securing a commanding 3-0 lead for their side.

In the second half, goals from Niamh Carey, Deirdre Duke, Róisín Upton and Sarah Hawkshaw added further gloss to the scoreline and confirmed their spot at the 2023 event in Germany.

Advertisement

More to follow