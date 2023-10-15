This quarter-final exit feels all the more dispiriting because it was different

IRELAND DON’T FLY home until tomorrow.

So while Andy Farrell’s squad were busy drowning their sorrows in Paris today, England joined Argentina and New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals.

Last night’s battle at Stade de France was clearly of a far higher quality than either of the semi-finals on the other side of the draw, but the simple fact is that Ireland are out.

It’s unclear if it will be of any consolation to Farrell’s men that they were part of one of the most epic World Cup contests in memory. With constant ebbs and flows, thrills and spills, and seesawing momentum, this was a contest fitting of the knock-outs. It would have made for a memorable final.

Instead, it’s another quarter-final exit for Ireland and the fact that this one is so different to the ones that went before is arguably what makes it so dispiriting for Irish supporters.

Those fans came into last night’s clash in Paris truly believing that their team was good enough to beat the All Blacks and make history, but also good enough to go on and win the World Cup. It was impossible for the Green Army not to think that if they could just get over the hurdle of the Kiwis, their team would have too much for the Pumas next Friday night in the semis. For the first time ever, a World Cup final felt like a realistic possibility for Ireland and their supporters.

Back at home, there were plans being made for getting over to France for the semi-final or, can you just imagine, lads, to get to Paris for the final.

Even when Farrell’s men went 13-0 down, their players seemed to retain belief that it was still on. That said, you could sense the sheer anxiety from the crowd at Stade de France. They delivered another brilliant atmosphere, with some lusty renditions of The Fields of Athenry, but there were other moments of hushed nervousness and sheer horror at the All Blacks scoring in the time it took to take a good slug of beer.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland centre Bundee Aki. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The despondency also stems from Ireland so nearly winning. Even after that damaging first quarter left them chasing, Farrell’s men were within inches of what might have been a winning try through hooker Rónan Kelleher in the 72nd minute.

With Kelleher’s opposite number, Codie Taylor, in the sin bin, the Irish maul eked its way forward and he surged for the kill. A try would have taken them into the lead for the very first time in the game. A conversion from Sexton would have seen Ireland 31-28 ahead.

Somehow, Jordie Barrett managed to prevent Kelleher from dotting down in a remarkable show of strength and guile. It was a truly match-winning play, with the ball held up literally a leg’s width from the ground.

What if Ireland hadn’t given up a penalty only a few minutes before that, with Conor Murray pinged for pulling at Jordie Barrett as he chased a kick, allowing the brilliant inside centre to nail three points off the tee?

What if Johnny Sexton hadn’t had an uncharacteristic miss off the tee in the 59th minute when the Kiwis led 25-17? What if Caelan Doris hadn’t had an uncharacteristic spill of the goal-line drop-out after Kelleher was held up with the nearest Kiwi a good 30 metres away from him?

What if the first scrum penalty of the game had gone Ireland’s way, as it might have? What if Hugo Keenan’s offload to James Lowe in the left corner in the 11th minute had gone to hand?

What if Ireland had managed to score another try with Aaron Smith in the sin bin after half time? What if Peter O’Mahony had been able to hold Jamison Gibson-Park’s crossfield bomb? What if Mack Hansen’s crossfield kick shortly after had bounced better for Dan Sheehan?

What if Ireland’s lineout hadn’t been scrappy before that wonderful Will Jordan 50:22 kick led to their second try through Ardie Savea? What if Ireland had managed to turn a whopping 15 visits to the New Zealand 22 into more than the three tries they scored? What if New Zealand hadn’t managed three tries in just six visits to Ireland’s 22?

What if Ireland had a better understanding of their defensive roles for that first-phase try from 60 metres out where Richie Mo’unga simply had too much space and was able to put Jordan away?

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland back row Peter O'Mahony. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

What if that riveting, nerve-wracking 37-phase passage right the death had cracked the Kiwis? What if Jordie Barrett hadn’t managed to cling onto Garry Ringrose when he straightened and accelerated on 29th phase?

All of these questions are what make it so sickening for Ireland and their incredible supporters, who have lit up this World Cup. In a match that ran for a massive 41 minutes and 54 seconds of ball-in-play time, according to Opta, there were just so many moments that could have gone marginally better for Ireland.

After previous World Cups, Irish fans were able to ask different questions. What if we were actually good enough to be contenders? What if we were mentally stronger? What if we hadn’t been unlucky with injuries?

Last night does not belong in the same bracket as the quarter-final exits that went before.

Ireland know that New Zealand went to an immense level of performance and were worthy winners, but there will undoubtedly be regret.

The fact that it’s the fine margins this time is what will rankle the most. The sun will keep coming up, but the deep sighs and hushed expletives will continue for a few more days.

Four more years? It feels like it’s going to be longer than ever.