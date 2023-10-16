Ireland drop from number one to third in the World Rugby rankings

IRELAND HAVE DROPPED off top spot in the official World Rugby rankings for the first time since July 2022 in the wake of their World Cup quarter-final exit.

Andy Farrell’s men were beaten by New Zealand in Paris on Saturday night, while South Africa edged past France in another absorbing quarter-final last night.

Those results mean that South Africa move to number one in the World Rugby rankings, while New Zealand are up to second, and Ireland drop to third.

France have moved down to fourth, while England’s quarter-final win over Fiji results in them moving into the top five in place of Scotland.

Argentina, the other World Cup semi-finalists, also take a step up the rankings to seventh position after their victory against Wales last weekend.

Defeat to the All Blacks ends Ireland’s long run at the top of the official rankings, as well as ending an Irish record 17-game winning streak.

Farrell’s men travelled back home to Ireland today and will return to their provinces in the coming days and weeks, with some players getting a longer break after playing more at the World Cup.

The Irish coaching staff will undertake a review of their World Cup and soon begin looking towards their 2024 Six Nations campaign, which begins away to France on 2 February.