Player ratings: How the Girls in Green fared against Canada

Courtney Brosnan: No chance with either of the goals; the first an unfortunate deflection, the second a clinical finish from close range. Made a few important saves in the second half as spaces opened up, the pick of which was a fierce shot from Jordyn Huitema. 7



Aine O’Gorman: Called into the starting XI after Heather Payne pulled up with her hamstring injury during the warm-up. To earn her 119th cap at a World Cup an indication of the hard yards put in by the Shamrock Rovers defender. Other than one slip in the first half didn’t put a foot wrong defensively and linked well with Lucy Quinn when able to. 7

Niamh Fahey: The only criticism in the build up to the Canada equaliser was that it seemed as if the Galway native had read the danger, and the run of Julia Grosso, well enough to stop her from facing up and cutting inside to deliver the cross which they levelled from. 7



Louise Quinn: Was viewed as a doubt because of a foot injury but didn’t show any signs of struggle. Was too square and lost the positioning of Adriana Leona behind her for a split second just before she scored Canada’s second goal yet had marshalled the defence so well prior to that. Went up front as a target woman for the final 10 minutes. 7

Megan Connolly: Desperately unfortunate that her attempt at a near-post clearance, after spotting the danger in front of her, skidded off the underside of her studs and into the far corner. It gave Canada a lifeline in first-half injury time at a point when Ireland’s defensive structure had looked so solid. 7



Katie McCabe: The goal, whether she meant it or not, is historic. Ireland’s first at the Women’s World Cup and the ninth player in total to find the net on this stage for their country. For Leona’s goal she could have gotten around the goal side of the attacker quicker. Tried to drive Ireland on afterwards and in the 79th minute popped up on the right, beating three players and seeing a shot deflected wide. 7



Lucy Quinn: Given the nod ahead of Marissa Sheva after an impressive cameo off the bench against Australia. Replaced at half time by Abbie Larkin but made a crucial impact. It was her run and precise cross from the right that led to the corner Ireland scored their opener. Also nullified the threat of Ashley Lawrence on that side. 7



Ruesha Littljohn: Did a fantastic job sweeping in front of Ireland’s back five, cut out a couple of crosses and pull backs, and was alert to runners off her shoulder throughout. Picked up some second balls too and also covered the ground you would expect. A deft flick pass on the left set up McCabe for a dangerous cross that Kyra Carusa almost got on target. 8

Denise O’Sullivan: Came into this vital game on a yellow card knowing another one would rule her out of Nigeria. Still didn’t hold back in the midfield battle and looked assured once the hectic nature of it subsided. Fired one tame shot over the bar after good play but was unable to stem the tide in second half as Canada took control. 7

Sinead Farrelly: Had tired a few minutes before she was replaced by Izzy Atkinson in the 65th-minute. Like her teammates, struggled in those early exchanges of second half when Canada upped intensity. Her composure and technique had been crucial for Ireland having so much control earlier, though. 7

Kyra Carusa: Put on a masterclass of lone-striker play in the first half by occupuying the Canada back line with her hold-up play and runs in behind. Kadeisha Buchanan, in particular, really struglled to cope. Almost found the net in the third minute, her shot deflected for the corner Ireland would score from. Forced one save in the first half and then couldn’t direct a header on target from close range before subbed in the 65th minute. 8

Substitutes:

Abbie Larkin for Lucy Quinn (half time): Brought on at the interval to try and provide a spark after conceding right on half time. Was well controlled, though, and wasn’t given space to cause problems. 5

Marissa Sheva for O’Gorman (59): Dropped into right wing back but couldn’t offer the kind of threat going forward that was needed to get back in game. 5

Amber Barrett for Carusa (65): Only had one long ball over top to feed off but her touch was loose. 5

Lily Agg for Littlejohn (65): Tried one long-range shot as Ireland chased an equaliser but to no avail. 5

Izzy Atkinson for Farrelly (65): Like Sheva and Larkin, just not able to provide the spark to find an equaliser. 5

Vera Pauw: Even allowing for the late change to the starting XI with Payne’s injury, had Ireland set up perfectly. Early goal was added injection of confidence but manner of Ireland’s positive, composed play had Canada on back foot. Changes at the break and during second half didn’t have desired effect as the Olympic champions regained a foothold and played with more purpose. 7