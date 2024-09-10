HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON ADMITS Ireland’s long run of defeats has damaged his players’ confidence and is inhibiting their performance at international level.

Ireland slipped to a 2-0 home loss to Greece in their second Nations League group game, following Saturday’s loss to England by the same score. If you exclude games against Gibraltar, Ireland have now lost 11 of their last 14 competitive matches.

Ireland have also lost their last five competitive games played in Dublin, and have scored in just one of the six games they have played this year.

“It’s the perfect example, we didn’t take our chances when we had them and then the first, not even a big mistake, but our first mistake, is punished. And that happens to teams without a lack of confidence, the details in decision-making.

“It’s difficult to play against Greece when they are 1-0 ahead, they have players to punish and are good on counter-attack, and they are patient defending”, said Hallgrimsson at his post-match press conference.

“It was tough conceding that first goal. I thought we played pretty well in the first-half. It was good from the eyes of organisation, compactness, nullifying what the Greeks were doing. We didn’t give them chances and we had good options when we were going forward, even our passing was pretty slick.

“It’s this confidence thing.

“It feels like the jersey is too heavy for some players. When they put them on, they don’t show the same quality as they do maybe in their clubs. So we need to change that.”

Change, says Hallgrimsson, will only happen over time, and when the players become more used to playing alongside each other.

“Confidence comes with knowing your team-mate, confidence comes from knowing if you do something your team-mate will cover you, if you are in a position, you know exactly what you’re team-mate is doing.

“That kind of connection is lacking. The solution is basically is to find the players we want to play quickly, and play them. The solution is not out there. The solution is to find that connection, that understanding, between the players. Because at this level, the slightest mistake can cost you the game.

“I want to emphasise I feel much better in this game from the England game. The organisation emerging, and it’s working step by step on that. I felt first-half, we should have been one up at least. Goals always change games and ours was disallowed, a magnificent strike and their first goal changes the gam completely.

“Somebody told me we’ve lost 11 from the last 14 or something, I don’t know the statistics. That is something that is not going to be changed overnight.

“It is what is is. We have two games in about a month, so we just need to look forward and not be too negative. We just need to work – that’s my job, that’s our job here, to continue working, looking at what we did well and try to build on that.”