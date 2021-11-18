Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland reap benefits from trusting 'the process'

Jim Crawford praised his side’s resilience after their late win over Sweden.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 6:00 AM
39 minutes ago 232 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5604706
Ireland assistant manager Alan Reynolds with Oliver O'Neill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland assistant manager Alan Reynolds with Oliver O'Neill.
Ireland assistant manager Alan Reynolds with Oliver O'Neill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THROUGHOUT THE week, Jim Crawford and his Ireland U21s players insisted they would not deviate from their approach or change their principles in any way.

After back-to-back losses against Montenegro and Italy, the consensus was that Tuesday’s qualifying match with Sweden was a must-win encounter.

Some teams might have lost faith in the gameplan or adopted a more direct, long ball style.

Yet the most impressive aspect of the victory was how Ireland continued to play with composure and intelligence, despite the increasing sense of pressure and hopelessness amid what looked set to be a damaging draw, right up until the 92nd minute when they finally got the all-important winning goal.

“I don’t think we gave them too many opportunities at all,” Crawford said afterwards. “You probably saw glimpses of [Anthony] Elanga. But other than that, I thought we were very good defensively, and had a good shape about us.

“We probably got a bit too deep at times, putting pressure on the ball, which causes concern. So we just said ‘let’s freshen it up with legs’. [The substitutes] came on and did the trick too.” 

Ignoring permutations and the impact of more dropped points, Crawford added, was key to the self-belief that eventually got the team over the line amid the tightest of margins. 

“We haven’t even looked at the league table. We were just told before we came in that Sweden were top of the league. We concentrate on the process, the way we want to play and each game as it comes.

“In terms of benchmark [performances], yeah, we build on it, it’s a clean sheet. We’ve scored a goal from open play — it wasn’t a set-piece. So there are a lot of benchmarks to take from the game, I thought our shape was very good for most of the game and we’ve got to bring that to the next game in March. There’s no doubt it’s going to be a test for the boys to get three points [in the away fixture with Sweden].”

The U21s victory completed an excellent few days for Irish football. The senior side ended their campaign in positive fashion by winning away to Luxembourg, while the victory over Bulgaria confirmed the U19s place in the elite phase of qualifying.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Some players that featured in the U19s’ win, including Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, Andrew Moran and Johnny Kenny previously spent time in the U21 setup, while two of the players Crawford introduced off the bench against Sweden — goalscorer Ollie O’Neill and Evan Ferguson — are still eligible to line out for Tom Mohan’s side.

Crawford did not rule out further instances of players moving up or down in age group ahead of the next window in March, which features vital games for both sides.

“The 19s qualifying for finals is also important so myself and Tom Mohan will have to sit down and have discussions about certain players. We have to look at the bigger picture here of qualifying for finals.

“Our 21s group have got seven players who’ve been promoted to the senior team, we brought up a couple of players from the 19s. The 19s have brought up a couple of players like Kevin Zeffi and Sam Curtis from the 17s. So it has that domino effect and it’s a fantastic experience for players like Evan Ferguson and Ollie O’Neill, scoring a goal. They’ll learn from this, big time.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie