Morgan Treacy/INPHO The Irish women’s 4x400m team of Sophie Becker, Kelly McGrory, Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley.
# Athletics
Irish 4x400m relay team finish eighth in World Championship final
Team of Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley clocked 3:27.08.
24 minutes ago

IRELAND’S 4x400m RELAY team finished eighth in their final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. 

The team of Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC), Kelly McGrory (Tír Chonaill AC) and Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) clocked a time of 3:27.08. 

They qualified by finishing 4th in the second of yesterday evening’s heats, securing one of the fastest non-automatic qualifier places with a time of 3:26.18, an achievement of note after Rhasidat Adeleke’s withdrawal due to injury concerns. 

The Netherlands won gold, just pipping Jamaica who got silver.  

In a thrilling race the Dutch 400m hurdles champion Femke Bol made up extraordinary ground in the home straight to pip Jamaica to the gold medal. Great Britain took bronze.

It was redemption for Bol, who fell within metres of the line in the 4x400m mixed relay last weekend, dropping the baton over the finish line.

