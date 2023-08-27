Irish 4x400m relay team finish eighth in World Championship final

IRELAND’S 4x400m RELAY team finished eighth in their final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The team of Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC), Kelly McGrory (Tír Chonaill AC) and Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) clocked a time of 3:27.08.

They qualified by finishing 4th in the second of yesterday evening’s heats, securing one of the fastest non-automatic qualifier places with a time of 3:26.18, an achievement of note after Rhasidat Adeleke’s withdrawal due to injury concerns.

The Netherlands won gold, just pipping Jamaica who got silver.

𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃! 🥇



An unbelievable anchor leg from Femke Bol secures another gold medal for her and Netherlands at World Athletics Championships! 🇳🇱



Ireland finish 8th in the world after another great performance! ☘️#TeamIreland #WorldAthleticsChamps #Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/81Ylew09SS — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 27, 2023

In a thrilling race the Dutch 400m hurdles champion Femke Bol made up extraordinary ground in the home straight to pip Jamaica to the gold medal. Great Britain took bronze.

It was redemption for Bol, who fell within metres of the line in the 4x400m mixed relay last weekend, dropping the baton over the finish line.