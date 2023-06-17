'I wanted a white scrum cap just because Ulty wore one'

IT STARTED WITH a bribe.

Ultan Dillane was 13 when a neighbour suggested that he and his brother Cian head down to training at the local rugby club, Tralee RFC, some Saturday morning.

Ultan had grown up in Paris until he was seven, when he and Cian relocated with their mother, Ellen, to her homeland of Co. Kerry. The brothers had dabbled in a variety of sports in their new community over the intervening years, but they remained extremely shy.

So shy, in fact, that the notion of taking up rugby didn’t appeal to them at all — notwithstanding the fact that half of the faces down at Tralee RFC would have been familiar to them from school. Indeed, that might have been the problem.

Ellen, though, was hellbent on luring her sons out of their respective shells. She offered them both €5 to give rugby one go. Off they went.

Ellen would later describe it as the best fiver she ever spent.

Those who played alongside Ultan Dillane for Munster’s underage teams at the turn of the last decade speak of an Adonis of a youngfella whose dominance in the collision was occasionally chilling. Equally, though, Dillane was a teammate that few of them ever truly got to know.

Most of those young players at the time were schools standouts from Christians and Pres in Cork, Rockwell in Tipp, and the several leading Limerick schools. There were naturally cliques and, to an extent, a kind of universal rugby-school language that created an intersection in the Venn diagram.

Dillane, hailing from Tralee, was scarcely treated like an outsider but could have been forgiven for feeling like one.

He was still a quiet kid, even on the pitch where virtually the only noise he made was the crunching of opposition bones.

It was at least partly for this reason that he would eventually slip through Munster’s net.

It was a time in which the southern province felt it best practice to turn young leaders into athletes rather than the other way around, and Dillane was the archetypal example of a young player who was built the other way around. He was offered only a sub-academy contract in 2012.

Thankfully, Connacht had already spotted something in Dillane that Munster couldn’t quite make head nor tail of.

A year earlier, Ireland Youths boss Greg Lynch had asked his forwards coach, Jimmy Duffy, to take in an U18 interpro between Munster and Leinster at Dooradoyle.

Duffy, who was also a player development officer with Connacht at the time, travelled armed with a list of players whom Lynch had preliminarily nominated for international selection, and was tasked with focusing on one Munster player in particular.

It wasn’t Dillane. He wasn’t even on the list.

“But he was the best player on the park that day,” Duffy recalls.

“Running around with a mad afro”, he laughs, “straight away you could see there was a massive engine in him. He didn’t have a lot of meat on the bones at that time but he liked to hit, he liked to carry…

Advertisement

“There was a lot of latent power there, y’know? Any time he went into contact, he’d win that contact. Both sides of the ball, he was looking to empty somebody.”

Dillane starred for Greg Lynch’s Youths in 2011, and continued his international ascendancy the following year for Ireland 19s, who were coached by Connacht academy manager Nigel Carolan.

“I suppose, when he wasn’t picked up in Munster and we had the opportunity”, Duffy says, “Nigel was like, ‘Yeah, 100% — we’ll go get him.’”

Dillane, keen to support his mum by any means necessary, turned down a half-offer from his native province and headed west for the full bob.

He wanted to become a professional rugby player, and it was Connacht who offered him something resembling a guarantee.

Finally feeling both wanted and needed, Dillane wasn’t long becoming a dressing-room influence in his own right.

“When I first started playing rugby, it was the likes of Ulty I was looking up to,” says current Connacht lock Niall Murray, who came up behind Dillane and was named in the URC Team of the Season for 2023/24.

“I wanted a white scum cap just because Ulty wore one.

“I leaned on Ulty in my academy days. He struggled to put on weight too, so our nutritionist linked us together and he gave me every trick in his book to help me improve — which goes to show what a good guy he really is. And that’s only scraping the surface.

“Growing up, I wanted to be like Ulty. In the academy, we would do video analysis and one clip I remember watching was a Connacht defensive lineout (against Grenoble in the 2015/2016 Challenge Cup quarter-finals)…

“The opposition turned it into a running maul with Connacht bodies spitting out left, right, and centre, and Ulty ran around and stopped a full eight-man man running maul by himself.”

Incidentally, then-Grenoble head coach Bernard Jackman describes that specific maul , as well as Dillane’s intervention, as “insane” and like nothing he’s ever seen before on a rugby pitch.

Jimmy Duffy adds: “There are guys who lead out loud — but Ultan is more subtle. He leads behind the scenes.

“He’s a very, very good mood regulator within the group. He’s a wee bit shy on the exterior but not when you get to know him — certainly not. He would regulate the group internally.

“He’d be very good in the social aspects, just making sure everything is connected. And very, very emotionally intelligent as well: he’d be very much on top of what people are feeling, and being able to lighten the mood when needs be. He puts a lot of effort into the people around him.”

Murray, still just 23, agrees: “A memory that I’ll never forget”, says the young second row, “is making my debut in 2019 in a European Champions Cup game.

I was behind the goals, warming up with everyone else before kick-off, and Ulty came over and gave me a hug and said, ‘Don’t worry, man, we got you! Just go out there and express yourself’ — which completely got rid of all the nerves I had.

“I came on that game, Ulty called a lineout on me at the back and Del scored a phase or two later.

“After the game, he asked me to hop in a photo with himself and Joe {Maksymiw}. It was so surreal: he was the type of guy that made everyone feel comfortable and included everyone.”

Duffy admits to receiving a “massive kick” when Dillane received his first Ireland call-up from Joe Schmidt in the spring of 2016. Dillane went on to earn 19 caps for his country.

It was during this time that his mum, Ellen Dillane, received a letter written in children’s handwriting to the family home. It was addressed to ‘Ultan Dillane, Connacht and Ireland rugby player.’

The best fiver she ever spent.

In 2018, however, Dillane’s world was turned on its axis.

Ellen passed away suddenly.

Dillane had never shied away from the reality that his mum was one of the pillars behind his career and, as a 24-year-old whose father lived in Paris, he needed time to recalibrate.

“Like anybody, you just have to be there for them and get people around them that need to be around them,” Duffy recalls.

“The thing is: Ultan’s very, very much his own man.

“He’s a strong, strong individual,” adds Dillane’s former forwards coach.

“It’s like… you could could actually transfer what he has on-field to off-field: extremely tough. Almost laid horizontal sometimes, you’d feel, but always delivered. And was more interested in the people around him.

“These are very, very subtle leadership qualities that he has, but they’ve been a huge part of any team that he’s been a part of, that I’ve been involved with.”

“Just an all-round good guy”, 23-year-old lock Murray adds of his second-row idol. “He could chat to anybody for any amount of time. He always had a smile on his face. He was always laughing or telling a story. He was a massive part of the squad.

“He was a great leader, and loved a pint too.”

Duffy says he was “delighted” to watch Dillane lift the Champions Cup with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, a final in which the Tralee man was “exceptional” when he came off the bench at blindside against Leinster.

The 29-year-old will be summoned from the bench once more in Saturday’s eagerly anticipated French Top 14 final, as La Rochelle seek to complete a famous double when they take on their bogey team, perennial domestic contenders Toulouse.

“We actually selected Ultan, I don’t know how many times, at six when we were at Connacht”, laughs Jimmy Duffy, “and for whatever reason there was always an injury and he’d wind up back in the second row.

“One of the lads told me it was my jinx! I liked that South African idea of three locks, a Pieter-Steph [du Toit]-type player, and having a huge lineout option as well as your two second rows.

“If I’m not wrong, I think it was five or six times we selected him at blindside over the years — and not once did he play there.

“What I’m seeing from the TV”, Duffy adds, “is that Ultan looks so comfortable in his skin and he’s starting to produce some great football.

“Hopefully they can get over the line, now, on Saturday.

“As a coach, you’re supposed to keep favourites to a minimum — but Ultan Dillane is right up there for me.”