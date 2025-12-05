Fifth for Ireland's McCartney as Shortt takes seventh at European Short Course Championships

IRELAND’S ELLIE MCCARTNEY has taken fifth place in the final of the Women’s 200m Breaststroke at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.

McCartney was in third for much of the race but was edged out of the medal positions as she clocked 2:19.90 to take fifth. The race went to video referral but there was no disqualification as Germany’s Anna Elendt was declared the winner after finishing in 2:18.16.

Earlier, John Shortt finished in seventh place in the final of the Men’s 100m Backstroke Final. Shortt, who won gold in the Men’s 200m Backstroke this week, clocked 50.10 as he touched the wall.

Next in the pool for Ireland this evening will be will be Ellen Walshe who will swim the Women 200m IM semi-final at 7.06pm.

