Ireland's John Shortt wins gold medal at European Short Course Championships

IRELAND’S JOHN SHORTT has won a gold medal in the final of the Men’s 200m Backstroke at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.
The Galway native triumphed in a time of 1:47.89 – a new world junior record.
France’s Mewen Tomac (1:48.62) took silver while Jan Čejka of the Czech Republic (1:49.43) claimed bronze.
The 18-year-old Irishman, who broke his own Irish senior and junior record in last night’s semi-final, secured the centre lane and top seed with that performance.
Next in the pool for Ireland this evening is Evan Bailey who will be competing in the semi-finals of the 200m Freestyle at 6.44pm. Ellie McCartney will then be swimming in the final of the Women’s 100m Breaststroke at 7.04pm before Ellen Walshe takes to the water for the Women’s 100m Individual Medley semi-final at 7.16pm.
