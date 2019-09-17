Ireland hopeful Kearney will overcome calf issue to face Scotland

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Rob Kearney has picked up a calf issue at the World Cup in Japan but say they’re hopeful the fullback will be fit in time to face Scotland in their Pool A opener on Sunday.

Kearney at Ireland training in Chiba. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 33-year-old reported tightness in his calf during the team’s training session in Chiba on Monday and is now a doubt for this weekend’s clash with the Scots.

However, an IRFU spokesperson said that Joe Schmidt and his coaching staff are hopeful that Kearney will be feature in the squad training sessions on Wednesday or Friday.

As such, Ireland are not ruling Kearney out of involvement in Yokohama yet.

More to follow…