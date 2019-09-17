This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland hopeful Kearney will overcome calf issue to face Scotland

The 33-year-old reported tightness in his calf during yesterday’s training session in Chiba.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Chiba
By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 1:11 AM
IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Rob Kearney has picked up a calf issue at the World Cup in Japan but say they’re hopeful the fullback will be fit in time to face Scotland in their Pool A opener on Sunday.

rob-kearney Kearney at Ireland training in Chiba. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 33-year-old reported tightness in his calf during the team’s training session in Chiba on Monday and is now a doubt for this weekend’s clash with the Scots.

However, an IRFU spokesperson said that Joe Schmidt and his coaching staff are hopeful that Kearney will be feature in the squad training sessions on Wednesday or Friday.

As such, Ireland are not ruling Kearney out of involvement in Yokohama yet.

More to follow…

