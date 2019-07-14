Byrne and Doyle add to Ireland's medal tally at World Cup in Rotterdam

RONAN BYRNE AND Philip Doyle added to Gary O’Donovan’s bronze medal at the World Cup in Rotterdam by clinching silver in today’s men’s pair A Final.

O’Donovan got Ireland’s rowers off to an ideal start yesterday, claiming a podium finish while four other crews went on to reach respective semi-finals in the Netherlands.

Today it was Byrne and Doyle who raised the Irish flag as they finished less than a second behind their Swiss counterparts, just missing out on the country’s first gold of the event.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan were next up and also won silver – this time in the men’s lightweight double sculls. They too were denied gold by a tiny margin – their German opponents claiming victory by .03 of a second.

The outcome of the race was decided by photo finish.

Elsewhere, Jake McCarthy finished 6th in the B Final of the men’s lightweight single sculls. In the women’s lightweight double sculls Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy recorded the same result.

In the women’s pair, Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska made it as far as the A Final, but could only manage a 6th place finish too.

World Rowing Cup III Results:

Ronan Byrne and Phil Doyle – 2nd A Final – Mx2 (Silver Medal)

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan – 2nd Final - LM2x – (Silver Medal)

Gary O’Donovan – 3rd A Final - LM1x – (Bronze Medal)

Jake McCarthy – 6th B Final - LM1x

Aileen Crowley & Monika Dukarska 6th A Final – W2

Denise Walsh & Lydia Heaphy 6th B Final - LW2x

