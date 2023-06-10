Ireland men's and women's team through to knockout stages at Rugby Europe Championship 7s

IRELAND’S MEN HAVE topped their pool on the opening weekend of the Rugby Europe Championship 7s in the Algarve.

A 12-7 win over Great Britain, featuring a Dylan O’Grady try, helped Ireland advance to the quarter-finals.

☘️ Dylan O'Grady's score helps ensure @IrishRugby will top their group in the men's competition. pic.twitter.com/ObPAOnwBHb — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) June 10, 2023

Advertisement

They face Portugal in the last eight later today.

With their sights firmly set on the Olympic qualifying tournament later this month, Ireland got their preparations off to the best possible start with wide-margin wins over Belgium and France on Friday.

🇵🇹 A few big games coming up for you this evening... pic.twitter.com/wx93VUQ8UP — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) June 10, 2023

Ireland Women drew 12-12 with Spain this morning to qualify for the semi-finals, where they will face the Czech Republic.

⚡️ Beibhinn Parsons flying down the line for @IrishRugby! pic.twitter.com/1Aa7tqwzGL — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) June 10, 2023

Béibhinn Parsons ran in try from her own half, following up her exploits from yesterday when she scored six tries in two games.

With their Olympic qualification already secured, head coach Allan Temple is using this tournament to build experience and squad depth.

More to follow . . .