Mixed fortunes for Ireland's men and women at Los Angeles Sevens

IRELAND’S MEN’S TEAM, fueled by three tries in the first half, defeated South Africa 17-0 in the Los Angeles Sevens to set up a tantalizing Pool A clash with Argentina on Saturday.

However, the women’s side fell to a comprehensive 31-0 defeat at the hands of Australia and are up against it when they face France, who beat Japan 35-7.

For the men, a first-minute try from Conor O’Sullivan was followed by Ed Kelly’s conversion to give them momentum against South Africa.

A pair of quick-fire tries in the fourth and seventh minute from Zac Ward sees them head into an evening clash with Spain full of confidence.

Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing a fourth straight victory in the World Rugby SVNS Series and they launched their LA campaign with a 28-21 victory over the Spanish.

Leading off Pool A action, Argentina started strong with tries from Tobias Wade and Marcos Moneta to lead 14-0. Spain pulled level, however, with tries from Nico Nieto and Pol Pla.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Australia defeated Vancouver runners-up New Zealand 24-17, the host United States beat Samoa 31-12, and France — with a try from former World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont — thumped Canada 24-7.

Dupont, France’s regular 15-a-side captain and scrum-half who has switched to sevens in a bid for Olympic glory in Pairs, added a late try in France’s Pool C victory over Canada.

The French, coming off a third-place finish in Vancouver where Dupont made his debut in the series, had already taken the lead thanks to tries from William Iraguha and Stephen Parez.

“The fact that he is here pushes us to give our best,” Iraguha said of Dupont. “At his level, he already showed us last weekend what he could do, so all the better if we can all pull each other up like that.”

Fiji broke Great Britain’s hearts as a last-second score from Josese Batirerega lifted them to a 15-12 victory.

Saturday will see the end of group play and the quarter-finals before the tournament concludes on Sunday.

Additional reporting – David Sneyd

