Andrew Goodman to join Ireland rugby coaching team in 2024

ANDREW GOODMAN WILL join the Ireland coaching team ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Currently working as an assistant coach at Leinster since June 2022, Goodman will link up with the Ireland setup as backs coach until 2027, the IRFU making the announcement today.

Goodman’s previous experience includes spells in the NPC with Tasman Mako and then with the Crusaders, whom he helped lift the Super Rugby title in 2022. He was part of Samoa’s coaching team at the recent Rugby World Cup in France.

During his player career, the 41-year-old featured at out-half or centre for Leinster, winning Celtic League and Challenge Cup honours.

🗣️ We're pleased to announce that Andrew Goodman will join the Ireland Men's Coaching Team as Backs Coach at the end of the current campaign.#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 21, 2023

“This has obviously been a very difficult decision to make in one way because I have loved coming back to Leinster,” said Goodman.

“A team that I loved playing with and a team that I love coaching. I’d like to thank Leo for the opportunity to come back and to make Dublin our family home, and I’d like to thank the players, the coaches, the staff and everyone based in UCD, for the welcome they have given myself, Nina and the kids.

“The opportunity to test yourself at the very highest level is something that I have loved doing with Samoa in the last few years and now this challenge has come up with Ireland and it’s one that I am hugely excited about.

“It’s a chance to work with one of the best teams in the world and to work with some of the best coaches and players in the world and it was one that I couldn’t turn down. I look forward to getting stuck into that when the time is right and building on the great work that Andy Farrell and the other coaches have done to now, but until then, I want to continue doing my best for this club and this group of players and the supporters that we have.”

Andrew Goodman and Ciaran Frawley. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“It was clear from the recruitment process that Andrew was a high-calibre candidate and we are delighted that he will continue his journey in Irish rugby over the coming years,” said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora.

“He brings a wealth of experience of the Irish and international systems and has packed a significant amount into a relatively young coaching career.

“His familiarity with the existing system here, coupled with his knowledge of the global game, will greatly add to our environment.”