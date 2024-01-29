Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Declan Danaher. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Case for defence

Ex London-Irish player Danaher to join Ireland women’s coaching team

Danaher has previously coached at London Irish.
0
332
28 minutes ago

DECLAN DANAHER HAS been announced as the new defence coach for the Ireland women’s squad ahead of this year’s Six Nations campaign.

Danaher is a former London Irish player, who made 275 appearances for them and also captained the side. He represented Ireland at U19 level through the Irish Exiles, while also playing for the England A team and their U21 outfit.

After retiring, Danaher started coaching in the London Irish academy, before moving onto defence coach and assistant coach under Declan Kidney at the club.

“I am proud to join the IRFU as the defence coach with the women’s side for the Six Nations,” said Danaher.

“I am very proud of my Irish heritage and excited to get working with this squad.

“I’ve seen how the system has been developing over the years and it’s an exciting time for the game in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that. I look forward to working with the players and coaches as we continue to build towards this year’s Six Nations.”

Greg Hollins will also join the women’s 15s squad for the women’s Six Nations campaign, as Athletic Performance Coach, working alongside Ed Slattery, Head of Athletic Performance.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     