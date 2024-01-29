Ex London-Irish player Danaher to join Ireland women’s coaching team

DECLAN DANAHER HAS been announced as the new defence coach for the Ireland women’s squad ahead of this year’s Six Nations campaign.

Danaher is a former London Irish player, who made 275 appearances for them and also captained the side. He represented Ireland at U19 level through the Irish Exiles, while also playing for the England A team and their U21 outfit.

After retiring, Danaher started coaching in the London Irish academy, before moving onto defence coach and assistant coach under Declan Kidney at the club.

“I am proud to join the IRFU as the defence coach with the women’s side for the Six Nations,” said Danaher.

“I am very proud of my Irish heritage and excited to get working with this squad.

“I’ve seen how the system has been developing over the years and it’s an exciting time for the game in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that. I look forward to working with the players and coaches as we continue to build towards this year’s Six Nations.”

Greg Hollins will also join the women’s 15s squad for the women’s Six Nations campaign, as Athletic Performance Coach, working alongside Ed Slattery, Head of Athletic Performance.