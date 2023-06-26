Ireland sevens team finish top of European Games pool to maintain Olympics bid

THE IRELAND MEN’S sevens rugby team maintained their bid to qualify for the Olympics after finishing top of their European Games pool today.

Ireland clinched a third win from their three games played as they defeated Germany 19-7 in Krakow.

The reward for James Topping’s side is a quarter-final this evening against Belgium at 6.14pm Irish time.

Today’s victory saw Ireland build on their Pool A wins yesterday against Poland and Italy. The winner of this tournament will nail down qualification for the Olympic Games next year in Paris.

Ireland started slowly and conceded a try to Germany’s Nikolai Karl Klewinghaus, which was converted, before a Jack Kelly try brought them back into it as they trailed 7-5 at the interval.

Ireland stepped it up in the second half with Jordan Conroy and Andrew Smith both bagging tries that Billy Dardis converted. If Ireland win this evening’s quarter-final, they will take on Spain or Italy in tomorrow’s semi-final.