Dupont scores try as Ireland Sevens narrowly lose out to France in Los Angeles

THE IRISH MEN’S sevens side have suffered a narrow defeat to France in the semi-finals of the Los Angeles Sevens tournament.

Antoine Dupont was among the try-scorers for France in a 26-24 victory after a stunning run from distance to get the score.

His effort came shortly after Jordan Conroy gave Ireland the lead in the opening minute while Terry Kennedy and Zac Ward all grabbing tries for Ireland.

But it wasn’t enough as France sealed the win to progress to the final, with Dupont aiming for his first Sevens crown after transitioning from the 15s side.

Guess who?



Antoine Dupont levels for France in their semi-final clash against Ireland 🔥#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSLAX pic.twitter.com/cbv2zjzbm4 — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the Ireland women Sevens team suffered a 36-12 defeat to New Zealand earlier this evening in the quarter-finals in Los Angeles.

Beibhinn Parsons scored two tries for Ireland while Eve Higgins also kicked a conversion in the seventh minute after Parsons’s first try. But they were no match for the Black Ferns with as Michaela Blyde, Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti all picked up two tries each.

