Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jordan Conroy was among the try-scorers for Ireland. Travis Prior/INPHO
inches

Dupont scores try as Ireland Sevens narrowly lose out to France in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, the Ireland women’s Sevens team also suffered defeat in the quarter-finals against New Zealand.
0
432
18 minutes ago

THE IRISH MEN’S sevens side have suffered a narrow defeat to France in the semi-finals of the Los Angeles Sevens tournament.

Antoine Dupont was among the try-scorers for France in a 26-24 victory after a stunning run from distance to get the score. 

His effort came shortly after Jordan Conroy gave Ireland the lead in the opening minute while Terry Kennedy and Zac Ward all grabbing tries for Ireland.

But it wasn’t enough as France sealed the win to progress to the final, with Dupont aiming for his first Sevens crown after transitioning from the 15s side.

Meanwhile, the Ireland women Sevens team suffered a 36-12 defeat to New Zealand earlier this evening in the quarter-finals in Los Angeles.

Beibhinn Parsons scored two tries for Ireland while Eve Higgins also kicked a conversion in the seventh minute after Parsons’s first try. But they were no match for the Black Ferns with as Michaela Blyde, Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti all picked up two tries each.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     