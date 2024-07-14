Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Bryn Ward and England's Henry Pollock clash. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
Last Four

Ireland lose to England in World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final

Willie Faloon’s side suffer 31-20 defeat in South Africa.
5.25pm, 14 Jul 2024
2.6k
10

ENGLAND ENDED IRELAND’s hopes of securing a place in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship for a second year in a row with a 31-20 victory in Cape Town.

Willie Faloon’s side had started the brighter and a try from Oliver Coffey gave them the initiative after just one minute.

The chance came as a result of good work from centre Wilhelm de Clerk, who exposed England’s defence from the lineout.

Scrum-half Coffey got over the line and it was the perfect start as Ireland looked to break England’s resolve following the tense 32-32 draw the sides played out in the Six Nations here.

It was England, however, who would come anywhere close to notching similar figures on the scoreline.

Their pack soon helped take control as Ireland’s scrum was put on the back foot.

After 20 minutes they finally had their reward and their patience paid off with hooker Craig Wright scoring a try out wide after several phases of play.

The dam burst for England as Ollie Allen ran over soon after as they took the lead for the first time.

Ireland responded, though, and Bryn Ward was the one who benefitted as the forwards put pressure on.

oliver-coffey-scores-a-try Ireland's Oliver Coffey scores a try. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Still, it was England who went into the half-time break leading as a result of Sean Kerr’s try on 40 minutes.

The conversion was missed so the score stood at 22-20.

billy-corrigan-and-hugo-mclaughlin-dejected-after-the-game Ireland's Billy Corrigan (left) and Hugo McLaughlin at full time. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Ireland couldn’t add to their tally when play resumed as England refused to let their grip of the game go.

Ireland’s scrum will require work and three more Kerr penalties put the gloss on the win for England.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie