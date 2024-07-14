Ireland lose to England in World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final

ENGLAND ENDED IRELAND’s hopes of securing a place in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship for a second year in a row with a 31-20 victory in Cape Town.

Willie Faloon’s side had started the brighter and a try from Oliver Coffey gave them the initiative after just one minute.

The chance came as a result of good work from centre Wilhelm de Clerk, who exposed England’s defence from the lineout.

Scrum-half Coffey got over the line and it was the perfect start as Ireland looked to break England’s resolve following the tense 32-32 draw the sides played out in the Six Nations here.

It was England, however, who would come anywhere close to notching similar figures on the scoreline.

Advertisement

We have our first #WorldRugbyU20s finalists 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



England triumph against Ireland, and remain unbeaten in the Championship 👏#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/3FTbNA2Ryp — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 14, 2024

Their pack soon helped take control as Ireland’s scrum was put on the back foot.

After 20 minutes they finally had their reward and their patience paid off with hooker Craig Wright scoring a try out wide after several phases of play.

The dam burst for England as Ollie Allen ran over soon after as they took the lead for the first time.

Ireland responded, though, and Bryn Ward was the one who benefitted as the forwards put pressure on.

Ireland's Oliver Coffey scores a try. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Still, it was England who went into the half-time break leading as a result of Sean Kerr’s try on 40 minutes.

The conversion was missed so the score stood at 22-20.

Ireland's Billy Corrigan (left) and Hugo McLaughlin at full time. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Ireland couldn’t add to their tally when play resumed as England refused to let their grip of the game go.

Ireland’s scrum will require work and three more Kerr penalties put the gloss on the win for England.