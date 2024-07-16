Ireland fixtures confirmed for Vancouver in October in WXV

IRELAND HAVE TODAY discovered the fixture details this autumn for their games in Vancouver as part of WXV, the women’s 15s competition.

The tournament sees Ireland take on New Zealand on Sunday 29 September, before facing Canada the following weekend on Saturday 5 October, and finishing up on Friday 11 October with a game against the USA.

The Irish team feature in WXV 1 as part of the three-level tournament, having jumped up following their victory in WXV 3 and a third-placed finish in the Six Nations earlier this year.

Ireland are building up preparations for next year’s Rugby World Cup, their Six Nations performance ensuring they will return to the game’s biggest stage.

Here are the fixture details in full for Ireland’s games later this year in Canada.

*****

Sunday 29 September

Ireland v New Zealand, BC Place – 2am (Irish time).

Saturday 5 October

Ireland v Canada, Langley Events Centre – 11.45pm (Irish time).

Friday 11 October