Dublin, Cork and Belfast to host Ireland women’s Six Nations games in 2024

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S rugby team will play home games at three different venues in the 2024 tournament.

Scott Bemand’s side will be in action in Dublin, Cork and Belfast during their schedule next spring.

Ireland will play Italy at the RDS on Sunday 31 March, they will face Wales in Musgrave Park on Saturday 13 April, and finally will take on Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 27 April.

Ireland’s two other games are away to France on Saturday 23 March and away to England on Saturday 20 April.

Tickets for Ireland’s home matches can be purchased from Leinster, Munster and Ulster on Ticketmaster.ie from Tuesday, 5 December.

We're delighted to announce Ireland's home matches in the 2024 Women's Six Nations will take place at The RDS, Musgrave Park and Kingspan Stadium! 🟢#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 1, 2023

2024 Women’s Six Nations Fixtures

Saturday 23 March: France v Ireland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans, 2.15pm.

Sunday 31 March: Ireland v Italy, The RDS, 3pm.

Saturday 13 April: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park, 4.45pm.

Saturday 2o April: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 2.15pm.