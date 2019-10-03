This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 October, 2019
Out of 10: How we rated Ireland in their uninspiring victory over Russia

Rhys Ruddock and Andrew Conway the pick of the bunch in Kobe, but that’s not saying a whole lot.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 1:19 PM
41 minutes ago 8,258 Views 31 Comments
https://the42.ie/4834091

IRELAND GOT THE job done by clinching a bonus-point victory over Russia this morning, but there was very little to be positive about after another poor performance from Joe Schmidt’s side in Kobe.

Our match report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Rob Kearney

5Our Rating

You wait four years for a Test try and three come along in as many matches. Finished off a trademark Joe Schmidt power play for Ireland's fastest-ever World Cup try inside 90 seconds. As good as it got, really. Replaced by Larmour in the 50th minute.

6

Andrew Conway

6Our Rating

As lively as ever and showed his evasive running skills and quick feet on occasion. Ran home the all-important bonus-point score after 62 painful minutes. Eighth try in 17 caps.

6

Garry Ringrose

6Our Rating

Strong in defence and made one second-half linebreak. One of Ireland's most reliable performers and embellished his performance with a late fifth. 

6

Bundee Aki

4Our Rating

Two basic handling errors either side of half-time pretty much summed up his evening. Not his best in green.

6

Keith Earls

5Our Rating

Saw very little of the ball and even joined one of Ireland's mauls towards the end of the first half in a bid to get involved. Did well to set Munster team-mate Conway away after latching onto Carty's chip kick and then again to get it back inside for Larmour in the build-up to Ireland's fifth. 

6

Johnny Sexton

6Our Rating

40 minutes as Ireland's captain and, with three tries in the bank, then called ashore and wrapped back in cotton wool ahead of Samoa. Performance went downhill thereafter. 

6

Luke McGrath

6Our Rating

Very sharp around the fringes, his box-kicking was accurate and overall this was a smart performance from the Leinster nine. Played all 80. 

6

Dave Kilcoyne

6Our Rating

Happily smashed into Russians, bounced off tackles and ate up yards.

6

Niall Scannell

5Our Rating

Ireland's lineout was tidy throughout but nothing more. Replaced by Cronin just short of the hour mark. 

6

John Ryan

6Our Rating

Superb latch from the Munster man to get Ruddock over the line for Ireland's third. 

6

Tadhg Beirne

6Our Rating

Quietly effective performance in the engine room. Hungry for work and gets through a lot of thankless tasks.

6

Jean Kleyn

4Our Rating

Needed a big game, but provided little evidence to suggest he's a live option to start a World Cup quarter-final. Ineffective.

6

Rhys Ruddock

7Our Rating

One of Ireland's standout performers as he brought physicality and aggression to the back row. Huge work-rate and did brilliantly to power his way over from close range for Ireland's third. Named the sponsor's man-of-the-match. 

6

Peter O'Mahony

6Our Rating

Started like a man possessed and came up trumps with a trademark rip and steal early doors, before getting over for just a second Test try, and first since November 2013. His influence faded in the second 40.

6

Jordi Murphy

5Our Rating

Brutal luck for the Ulster back row. His World Cup may be over after just 27 minutes having taken a hit to the ribs. Hopefully not as bad as it looked because's Ireland's back row options are thinned on the ground as is.

6

Replacements:

Sean Cronin

5Our Rating

Impact off the bench but not enough to salvage anything from this turgid affair.

6

Andrew Porter

5Our Rating

Played the final 20 at loosehead.

6

Tadhg Furlong

5Our Rating

Thrown on to try and rescue the situation. 

6

Iain Henderson

4Our Rating

Nothing of note to report until he knocked on in contact as another move broke down.

6

CJ Stander

5Our Rating

Pressed into action far earlier than anyone would have wanted after back-to-back shifts against Scotland and Japan. A rampaging run ought to have yielded more.

6

Conor Murray

A late call-up to the bench after Carbery pulled out but was held back. 

6

Jack Carty

5Our Rating

Introduced at half-time and unlocked the Russian defence with a rare moment of improvisation as the out-half showed vision and execution with a clever kick over the top. 

 

 

6

Jordan Larmour

6Our Rating

More minutes at fullback in place of Kearney and provided a rare bright moment in the second half as he cut through from deep and linked up with Earls to release Ringrose for the posts.

6

The42 Team

