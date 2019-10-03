Out of 10: How we rated Ireland in their uninspiring victory over Russia

IRELAND GOT THE job done by clinching a bonus-point victory over Russia this morning, but there was very little to be positive about after another poor performance from Joe Schmidt’s side in Kobe.
Our match report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.
5Our Rating You wait four years for a Test try and three come along in as many matches. Finished off a trademark Joe Schmidt power play for Ireland's fastest-ever World Cup try inside 90 seconds. As good as it got, really. Replaced by Larmour in the 50th minute.
Rob Kearney
5Our Rating
You wait four years for a Test try and three come along in as many matches. Finished off a trademark Joe Schmidt power play for Ireland's fastest-ever World Cup try inside 90 seconds. As good as it got, really. Replaced by Larmour in the 50th minute.
6Our Rating As lively as ever and showed his evasive running skills and quick feet on occasion. Ran home the all-important bonus-point score after 62 painful minutes. Eighth try in 17 caps.
Andrew Conway
6Our Rating
As lively as ever and showed his evasive running skills and quick feet on occasion. Ran home the all-important bonus-point score after 62 painful minutes. Eighth try in 17 caps.
6Our Rating Strong in defence and made one second-half linebreak. One of Ireland's most reliable performers and embellished his performance with a late fifth.
Garry Ringrose
6Our Rating
Strong in defence and made one second-half linebreak. One of Ireland's most reliable performers and embellished his performance with a late fifth.
4Our Rating Two basic handling errors either side of half-time pretty much summed up his evening. Not his best in green.
Bundee Aki
4Our Rating
Two basic handling errors either side of half-time pretty much summed up his evening. Not his best in green.
5Our Rating Saw very little of the ball and even joined one of Ireland's mauls towards the end of the first half in a bid to get involved. Did well to set Munster team-mate Conway away after latching onto Carty's chip kick and then again to get it back inside for Larmour in the build-up to Ireland's fifth.
Keith Earls
5Our Rating
Saw very little of the ball and even joined one of Ireland's mauls towards the end of the first half in a bid to get involved. Did well to set Munster team-mate Conway away after latching onto Carty's chip kick and then again to get it back inside for Larmour in the build-up to Ireland's fifth.
6Our Rating 40 minutes as Ireland's captain and, with three tries in the bank, then called ashore and wrapped back in cotton wool ahead of Samoa. Performance went downhill thereafter.
Johnny Sexton
6Our Rating
40 minutes as Ireland's captain and, with three tries in the bank, then called ashore and wrapped back in cotton wool ahead of Samoa. Performance went downhill thereafter.
6Our Rating Very sharp around the fringes, his box-kicking was accurate and overall this was a smart performance from the Leinster nine. Played all 80.
Luke McGrath
6Our Rating
Very sharp around the fringes, his box-kicking was accurate and overall this was a smart performance from the Leinster nine. Played all 80.
6Our Rating Happily smashed into Russians, bounced off tackles and ate up yards.
Dave Kilcoyne
6Our Rating
Happily smashed into Russians, bounced off tackles and ate up yards.
5Our Rating Ireland's lineout was tidy throughout but nothing more. Replaced by Cronin just short of the hour mark.
Niall Scannell
5Our Rating
Ireland's lineout was tidy throughout but nothing more. Replaced by Cronin just short of the hour mark.
6Our Rating Superb latch from the Munster man to get Ruddock over the line for Ireland's third.
John Ryan
6Our Rating
Superb latch from the Munster man to get Ruddock over the line for Ireland's third.
6Our Rating Quietly effective performance in the engine room. Hungry for work and gets through a lot of thankless tasks.
Tadhg Beirne
6Our Rating
Quietly effective performance in the engine room. Hungry for work and gets through a lot of thankless tasks.
4Our Rating Needed a big game, but provided little evidence to suggest he's a live option to start a World Cup quarter-final. Ineffective.
Jean Kleyn
4Our Rating
Needed a big game, but provided little evidence to suggest he's a live option to start a World Cup quarter-final. Ineffective.
7Our Rating One of Ireland's standout performers as he brought physicality and aggression to the back row. Huge work-rate and did brilliantly to power his way over from close range for Ireland's third. Named the sponsor's man-of-the-match.
Rhys Ruddock
7Our Rating
One of Ireland's standout performers as he brought physicality and aggression to the back row. Huge work-rate and did brilliantly to power his way over from close range for Ireland's third. Named the sponsor's man-of-the-match.
6Our Rating Started like a man possessed and came up trumps with a trademark rip and steal early doors, before getting over for just a second Test try, and first since November 2013. His influence faded in the second 40.
Peter O'Mahony
6Our Rating
Started like a man possessed and came up trumps with a trademark rip and steal early doors, before getting over for just a second Test try, and first since November 2013. His influence faded in the second 40.
5Our Rating Brutal luck for the Ulster back row. His World Cup may be over after just 27 minutes having taken a hit to the ribs. Hopefully not as bad as it looked because's Ireland's back row options are thinned on the ground as is.
Jordi Murphy
5Our Rating
Brutal luck for the Ulster back row. His World Cup may be over after just 27 minutes having taken a hit to the ribs. Hopefully not as bad as it looked because's Ireland's back row options are thinned on the ground as is.
Replacements:
5Our Rating Impact off the bench but not enough to salvage anything from this turgid affair.
Sean Cronin
5Our Rating
Impact off the bench but not enough to salvage anything from this turgid affair.
5Our Rating Played the final 20 at loosehead.
Andrew Porter
5Our Rating
Played the final 20 at loosehead.
5Our Rating Thrown on to try and rescue the situation.
Tadhg Furlong
5Our Rating
Thrown on to try and rescue the situation.
4Our Rating Nothing of note to report until he knocked on in contact as another move broke down.
Iain Henderson
4Our Rating
Nothing of note to report until he knocked on in contact as another move broke down.
5Our Rating Pressed into action far earlier than anyone would have wanted after back-to-back shifts against Scotland and Japan. A rampaging run ought to have yielded more.
CJ Stander
5Our Rating
Pressed into action far earlier than anyone would have wanted after back-to-back shifts against Scotland and Japan. A rampaging run ought to have yielded more.
Votes
A late call-up to the bench after Carbery pulled out but was held back.
Conor Murray
Votes
A late call-up to the bench after Carbery pulled out but was held back.
5Our Rating Introduced at half-time and unlocked the Russian defence with a rare moment of improvisation as the out-half showed vision and execution with a clever kick over the top.
Jack Carty
5Our Rating
Introduced at half-time and unlocked the Russian defence with a rare moment of improvisation as the out-half showed vision and execution with a clever kick over the top.
6Our Rating More minutes at fullback in place of Kearney and provided a rare bright moment in the second half as he cut through from deep and linked up with Earls to release Ringrose for the posts.
Jordan Larmour
6Our Rating
More minutes at fullback in place of Kearney and provided a rare bright moment in the second half as he cut through from deep and linked up with Earls to release Ringrose for the posts.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (31)