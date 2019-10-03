Out of 10: How we rated Ireland in their uninspiring victory over Russia

IRELAND GOT THE job done by clinching a bonus-point victory over Russia this morning, but there was very little to be positive about after another poor performance from Joe Schmidt’s side in Kobe.

Our match report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Rob Kearney 5Our Rating You wait four years for a Test try and three come along in as many matches. Finished off a trademark Joe Schmidt power play for Ireland's fastest-ever World Cup try inside 90 seconds. As good as it got, really. Replaced by Larmour in the 50th minute. 6 Your

Andrew Conway 6Our Rating As lively as ever and showed his evasive running skills and quick feet on occasion. Ran home the all-important bonus-point score after 62 painful minutes. Eighth try in 17 caps. 6 Your

Garry Ringrose 6Our Rating Strong in defence and made one second-half linebreak. One of Ireland's most reliable performers and embellished his performance with a late fifth. 6 Your

Bundee Aki 4Our Rating Two basic handling errors either side of half-time pretty much summed up his evening. Not his best in green. 6 Your

Keith Earls 5Our Rating Saw very little of the ball and even joined one of Ireland's mauls towards the end of the first half in a bid to get involved. Did well to set Munster team-mate Conway away after latching onto Carty's chip kick and then again to get it back inside for Larmour in the build-up to Ireland's fifth. 6 Your

Johnny Sexton 6Our Rating 40 minutes as Ireland's captain and, with three tries in the bank, then called ashore and wrapped back in cotton wool ahead of Samoa. Performance went downhill thereafter. 6 Your

Luke McGrath 6Our Rating Very sharp around the fringes, his box-kicking was accurate and overall this was a smart performance from the Leinster nine. Played all 80. 6 Your

Dave Kilcoyne 6Our Rating Happily smashed into Russians, bounced off tackles and ate up yards. 6 Your

Niall Scannell 5Our Rating Ireland's lineout was tidy throughout but nothing more. Replaced by Cronin just short of the hour mark. 6 Your

John Ryan 6Our Rating Superb latch from the Munster man to get Ruddock over the line for Ireland's third. 6 Your

Tadhg Beirne 6Our Rating Quietly effective performance in the engine room. Hungry for work and gets through a lot of thankless tasks. 6 Your

Jean Kleyn 4Our Rating Needed a big game, but provided little evidence to suggest he's a live option to start a World Cup quarter-final. Ineffective. 6 Your

Rhys Ruddock 7Our Rating One of Ireland's standout performers as he brought physicality and aggression to the back row. Huge work-rate and did brilliantly to power his way over from close range for Ireland's third. Named the sponsor's man-of-the-match. 6 Your

Peter O'Mahony 6Our Rating Started like a man possessed and came up trumps with a trademark rip and steal early doors, before getting over for just a second Test try, and first since November 2013. His influence faded in the second 40. 6 Your

Jordi Murphy 5Our Rating Brutal luck for the Ulster back row. His World Cup may be over after just 27 minutes having taken a hit to the ribs. Hopefully not as bad as it looked because's Ireland's back row options are thinned on the ground as is. 6 Your

Replacements:

Sean Cronin 5Our Rating Impact off the bench but not enough to salvage anything from this turgid affair. 6 Your

Andrew Porter 5Our Rating Played the final 20 at loosehead. 6 Your

Tadhg Furlong 5Our Rating Thrown on to try and rescue the situation. 6 Your

Iain Henderson 4Our Rating Nothing of note to report until he knocked on in contact as another move broke down. 6 Your

CJ Stander 5Our Rating Pressed into action far earlier than anyone would have wanted after back-to-back shifts against Scotland and Japan. A rampaging run ought to have yielded more. 6 Your

Conor Murray Votes A late call-up to the bench after Carbery pulled out but was held back. 6 Your

Jack Carty 5Our Rating Introduced at half-time and unlocked the Russian defence with a rare moment of improvisation as the out-half showed vision and execution with a clever kick over the top. 6 Your

Jordan Larmour 6Our Rating More minutes at fullback in place of Kearney and provided a rare bright moment in the second half as he cut through from deep and linked up with Earls to release Ringrose for the posts. 6 Your

