Ryan and Ringrose ruled out of England game as POM rejoins Ireland squad

O'Mahony is back in the Ireland squad.

O'Mahony is back in the Ireland squad.

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that second row James Ryan and outside centre Garry Ringrose will miss this weekend’s Six Nations clash with England due to injury.

Ryan has been ruled out after sustaining a head injury against Scotland yesterday, while Ringrose suffered an ankle issue.

Peter O’Mahony has rejoined the squad and is available for selection having completed his suspension following his red card against Wales earlier in the championship.

Connacht’s Finlay Bealham has also joined the squad in place of the injured Tom O’Toole.

More to follow…