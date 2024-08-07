Finn Lynch finishes tenth in men's dinghy class after medal race drama

TEAM IRELAND’S INVOLVEMENT in the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing regatta concluded in Marseille today with Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) placing tenth overall after his eighth place in the medal race final.

The Carlow sailor went out with the intention of delivering his best result in the men’s one-person dinghy and was soon leading the medal race final. But the light breeze that has caused many scheduling delays all week, including the loss of the last two fleet series races in Lynch’s event, acted up once again and the race was abandoned.

“It was a cool experience to lead the medal race, even if it was only until they abandoned it after there was a 40 degree wind-shift,” said Lynch after the racing ended.

“I just needed to refocus and get a good start which I did but there weren’t too many options to pass out the leaders.”

Lynch finished eighth and remained tenth overall from the original fleet of 43 boats.

Nonetheless, between his appearance in his medal race along with fourth in the men’s skiff for Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) with Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) plus Olympic debutant Eve McMahon finishing 13th in her women’s one-person dinghy, the three-boat squad achieved a very high level of performance.

“I’ve mixed emotions – I’m happy with how I fought back but also a little disappointed my results,” said Lynch, whose sentiment is typical of all the athletes in the immediate aftermath of not only an Olympic Games but an entire, if foreshortened, quadrennial.

“All the athletes have demonstrated their world class capabilities this week at the Olympic Games, most notably by Rob and Sean who held second overall for their entire fleet series” commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director.

“However, all medals are won and lost on fine margins and unfortunately it just wasn’t to be.”

Already, Lynch and McMahon have indicated their commitment towards Los Angeles 2028 while Dickson and Waddilove will take some well-earned time-off to consider their options.

“The team have yet to formally return to their clubs and supporters at home but when they do, they will certainly be welcomed as heroes for their effort and commitment,” said O’Callaghan.

“They may not realise it yet, but it is for this reason that our pathway and academies and brimming with young talent, inspired by our Olympians.”

Meanwhile, the remaining events and medal races in other events of the sailing regatta in Marseille will conclude by Friday ahead of Sunday’s closing ceremony in Paris.