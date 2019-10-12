Out of 10: How we rated Ireland in their seven-try win over Samoa

IRELAND BOOKED A World Cup quarter-final berth with a seven-try victory over Samoa in their final Pool A outing on Saturday, despite playing 51 minutes with 14 men after Bundee Aki was sent off.

Our match report from the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Jordan Larmour 9Our Rating Mounting a real case for inclusion in Ireland's back three for the quarter-final. Very assured performance at fullback and a superb assist for Sexton's first try, showing his pace and peerless footwork, before getting over for his first World Cup try in the second half. Named man of the match. 6 Your

Keith Earls 7Our Rating Plenty of silky touches and important contributions throughout, while Earls' aerial ability is second to none. 6 Your

Robbie Henshaw 5Our Rating First appearance of the World Cup and his fitness is all the more significant now with Aki set to be unavailable. Looked rusty but will be all the better for his 62 minutes. 6 Your

Bundee Aki 3Our Rating Started with energy and intent but his tournament is now over after he became the first Irish player to receive a World Cup red. A sorry end to what promised to be a special occasion for the Connacht centre. 6 Your

Jacob Stockdale 6Our Rating His head felt the full force of Seilala Lam's shoulder early on and didn't see a whole lot of the ball on the left wing. A quiet evening for the Ulster man. 6 Your

Johnny Sexton 8Our Rating Ireland are a different team with Sexton pulling the strings. Was in the groove from the outset, scoring two first-half tries and striking it sweetly off the tee. Pulled ashore and wrapped in cotton wool once Larmour went over for Ireland's fifth. 6 Your

Conor Murray 7Our Rating As above, when Murray is buzzing around the pitch, it makes a huge difference to Ireland's tempo and energy. Box-kicking was on point again, perfectly exemplified by a high steepler for Earls to claim and then a longer, lower arrow into touch. 6 Your

Cian Healy 7Our Rating The tight five laid down a real marker from the first whistle and Healy was again to the fore, ensuring Ireland obliterated the Samoan scrum. 6 Your

Rory Best 7Our Rating Handed Ireland the perfect start with his second try of the tournament off the back of a controlled rolling maul, with Keith Wood [5] the only Irish forward with more World Cup tries than the captain. Ireland won all 10 of their lineouts during Best's 50 minutes on the pitch. 6 Your

Tadhg Furlong 8Our Rating The New Ross Express. Bounced off four Samoans to score his third try in his last five Tests. At his rampaging and destructive best. Replaced by Porter in the 45th minute. 6 Your

Iain Henderson 7Our Rating The lineout and maul was a well-oiled machine and Henderson led from the front in this area. Really coming into his own at this World Cup. A dead-cert for next weekend's quarter-final. 6 Your

James Ryan 7Our Rating Unusual to see Ryan hauled off so early in a Test match but his importance for Ireland's do-or-die date next week cannot be understated. A ridiculous lineout steal and drive through the line with ball in hand was the highlight of the second row's evening. 6 Your

Tadhg Beirne 7Our Rating A big chance to put his hand up at six and Beirne seized his opportunity. Got through mountains of work and made 15 strong carries before being replaced by O'Mahony. Is he being kept fresh for a starting berth next week? 6 Your

Josh van der Flier 7Our Rating Never stops working. The Leinster man's excellent World Cup continues as he topped the tackle charts again here and his speed to the breakdown consistently allowed Ireland to recycle quickly. 6 Your

CJ Stander 8Our Rating Another immense 80-minute shift from the Munster number eight. Showed superb timing of run, footwork and then an offload in the build-up to Sexton's first try, while also producing a trademark rip and steal later in the contest. Rewarded with his 10th Test try. 6 Your

Replacements:

Niall Scannell 7Our Rating Has consistently made a big impact off the bench and that was the case again. 6 Your

Dave Kilcoyne 6Our Rating A couple of big hits. 6 Your

Andrew Porter 7Our Rating Ensured Ireland maintained their set-piece superiority through to the finish and although he hasn't started a game in Japan, has been one of the most consistent performers in green. 6 Your

Jean Kleyn 6Our Rating Replaced Ryan for his fifth cap. 6 Your

Peter O'Mahony 6Our Rating Brought on late in the game and reminded Schmidt of his impact with a brilliant turnover. 6 Your

Luke McGrath 6Our Rating Energy and endeavour off the bench. 6 Your

Joey Carbery 6Our Rating Got 30 valuable minutes of game-time under his belt after injury frustrations. Still trying to feel his way back into form but some encouraging signs, notably his grubber through for Conway's try. 6 Your

Andrew Conway 6Our Rating Slotted in at fullback for the final quarter and got his name on the scoresheet with Ireland's seventh and final try. 6 Your

