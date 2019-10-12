This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Out of 10: How we rated Ireland in their seven-try win over Samoa

Jordan Larmour and CJ Stander were among those who stood out in green.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 13,396 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848554

IRELAND BOOKED A World Cup quarter-final berth with a seven-try victory over Samoa in their final Pool A outing on Saturday, despite playing 51 minutes with 14 men after Bundee Aki was sent off.

Our match report from the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Jordan Larmour

9Our Rating

Mounting a real case for inclusion in Ireland's back three for the quarter-final. Very assured performance at fullback and a superb assist for Sexton's first try, showing his pace and peerless footwork, before getting over for his first World Cup try in the second half. Named man of the match. 

6

Keith Earls

7Our Rating

Plenty of silky touches and important contributions throughout, while Earls' aerial ability is second to none.

6

Robbie Henshaw

5Our Rating

First appearance of the World Cup and his fitness is all the more significant now with Aki set to be unavailable. Looked rusty but will be all the better for his 62 minutes. 

6

Bundee Aki

3Our Rating

Started with energy and intent but his tournament is now over after he became the first Irish player to receive a World Cup red. A sorry end to what promised to be a special occasion for the Connacht centre.

6

Jacob Stockdale

6Our Rating

His head felt the full force of Seilala Lam's shoulder early on and didn't see a whole lot of the ball on the left wing. A quiet evening for the Ulster man.

6

Johnny Sexton

8Our Rating

Ireland are a different team with Sexton pulling the strings. Was in the groove from the outset, scoring two first-half tries and striking it sweetly off the tee. Pulled ashore and wrapped in cotton wool once Larmour went over for Ireland's fifth. 

6

Conor Murray

7Our Rating

As above, when Murray is buzzing around the pitch, it makes a huge difference to Ireland's tempo and energy. Box-kicking was on point again, perfectly exemplified by a high steepler for Earls to claim and then a longer, lower arrow into touch. 

 

 

6

Cian Healy

7Our Rating

The tight five laid down a real marker from the first whistle and Healy was again to the fore, ensuring Ireland obliterated the Samoan scrum. 

6

Rory Best

7Our Rating

Handed Ireland the perfect start with his second try of the tournament off the back of a controlled rolling maul, with Keith Wood [5] the only Irish forward with more World Cup tries than the captain. Ireland won all 10 of their lineouts during Best's 50 minutes on the pitch. 

6

Tadhg Furlong

8Our Rating

The New Ross Express. Bounced off four Samoans to score his third try in his last five Tests. At his rampaging and destructive best. Replaced by Porter in the 45th minute.

6

Iain Henderson

7Our Rating

The lineout and maul was a well-oiled machine and Henderson led from the front in this area. Really coming into his own at this World Cup. A dead-cert for next weekend's quarter-final. 

6

James Ryan

7Our Rating

Unusual to see Ryan hauled off so early in a Test match but his importance for Ireland's do-or-die date next week cannot be understated. A ridiculous lineout steal and drive through the line with ball in hand was the highlight of the second row's evening.

6

Tadhg Beirne

7Our Rating

A big chance to put his hand up at six and Beirne seized his opportunity. Got through mountains of work and made 15 strong carries before being replaced by O'Mahony. Is he being kept fresh for a starting berth next week?

6

Josh van der Flier

7Our Rating

Never stops working. The Leinster man's excellent World Cup continues as he topped the tackle charts again here and his speed to the breakdown consistently allowed Ireland to recycle quickly.

6

CJ Stander

8Our Rating

Another immense 80-minute shift from the Munster number eight. Showed superb timing of run, footwork and then an offload in the build-up to Sexton's first try, while also producing a trademark rip and steal later in the contest. Rewarded with his 10th Test try. 

 

6

Replacements:

Niall Scannell

7Our Rating

Has consistently made a big impact off the bench and that was the case again. 

6

Dave Kilcoyne

6Our Rating

A couple of big hits.

6

Andrew Porter

7Our Rating

Ensured Ireland maintained their set-piece superiority through to the finish and although he hasn't started a game in Japan, has been one of the most consistent performers in green. 

6

Jean Kleyn

6Our Rating

Replaced Ryan for his fifth cap. 

6

Peter O'Mahony

6Our Rating

Brought on late in the game and reminded Schmidt of his impact with a brilliant turnover.

6

Luke McGrath

6Our Rating

Energy and endeavour off the bench.

6

Joey Carbery

6Our Rating

Got 30 valuable minutes of game-time under his belt after injury frustrations. Still trying to feel his way back into form but some encouraging signs, notably his grubber through for Conway's try. 

6

Andrew Conway

6Our Rating

Slotted in at fullback for the final quarter and got his name on the scoresheet with Ireland's seventh and final try. 

6

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie