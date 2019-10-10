Larmour and Beirne start as Henshaw makes injury comeback in Ireland XV

JOE SCHMIDT HAS included Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Beirne in a strong Ireland team to face Samoa in their final World Cup Pool A game on Saturday in Fukuoka [KO 11.45am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

22-year-old Larmour starts at fullback with Rob Kearney absent from the matchday squad having picked up an injury in last Thursday’s clash with Russia.

Larmour will wear Ireland's number 15 shirt. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Beirne gets the nod at blindside flanker, with Peter O’Mahony on the bench after starting all three of Ireland’s pool games so far.

Meanwhile, Robbie Henshaw is set for his first outing of the World Cup after recovering from a hamstring injury to be named in the number 13 jersey.

In total, Schmidt has made 12 personnel changes from the win over Russia, with only Keith Earls, Beirne and out-half Johnny Sexton retained.

Earls shifts from the left wing to the right to accommodate the return of Jacob Stockdale, while Henshaw partners Bundee Aki in midfield and Sexton is alongside Conor Murray in the halfbacks.

The front-line front row of Cian Healy, captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong is back, as is the combination of Iain Henderson and James Ryan in the second row, while Beirne teams up with Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander in the back row.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn has been included among the replacements, along with Joey Carbery, who is back from an ankle issue.

Ireland (v Samoa):

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Luke McGrath

22. Joey Carbery

23. Andrew Conway

Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].