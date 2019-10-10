This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 October, 2019
Larmour and Beirne start as Henshaw makes injury comeback in Ireland XV

Joe Schmidt has made 12 personnel changes for his side’s Pool A clash with Samoa on Saturday.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Fukuoka
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 8:00 AM
14 minutes ago 4,045 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4845183

JOE SCHMIDT HAS included Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Beirne in a strong Ireland team to face Samoa in their final World Cup Pool A game on Saturday in Fukuoka [KO 11.45am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

22-year-old Larmour starts at fullback with Rob Kearney absent from the matchday squad having picked up an injury in last Thursday’s clash with Russia.

jordan-larmour Larmour will wear Ireland's number 15 shirt. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Beirne gets the nod at blindside flanker, with Peter O’Mahony on the bench after starting all three of Ireland’s pool games so far.

Meanwhile, Robbie Henshaw is set for his first outing of the World Cup after recovering from a hamstring injury to be named in the number 13 jersey.

In total, Schmidt has made 12 personnel changes from the win over Russia, with only Keith Earls, Beirne and out-half Johnny Sexton retained.

Earls shifts from the left wing to the right to accommodate the return of Jacob Stockdale, while Henshaw partners Bundee Aki in midfield and Sexton is alongside Conor Murray in the halfbacks.

The front-line front row of Cian Healy, captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong is back, as is the combination of Iain Henderson and James Ryan in the second row, while Beirne teams up with Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander in the back row.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn has been included among the replacements, along with Joey Carbery, who is back from an ankle issue.

Ireland (v Samoa):

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Andrew Conway

Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Fukuoka
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Read next:

