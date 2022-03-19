Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson both make big carries; a forward pass from Sam Johnson ruins Scottish plans. Ireland have started poorly.
Andy Farrell’s team take on Scotland today in the final round of this year’s Six Nations championship.
Frantic start to the match here, Scotland playing with ambition, Ali Price making a superb break; Ireland then countering through James Lowe. Scotland on the attack again here.
Nice break from Darcy Graham in the opening minute.
We are up and running.
Anthem time. Flower of Scotland first.
Johnny Sexton leads the team out. Kick off just eight minutes away.
After all that, Ireland against Scotland and England heading over to Paris is almost an anti-climax. Needless to say the sensational journalism of my colleagues is anything but. Ahead of the game, here is some reading to keep you going.
First up, Murray Kinsella’s big match preview can be read here.
“This latest incident hasn’t seen Townsend dropping any players out of the matchday 23 – indeed, Hogg, Price, Johnson, and Graham all start today – but it paints a poor picture of the state of the Scotland culture and squad standards.”
If you are keen on a longer read, this look back at the 1982 Triple Crown winning team goes beyond rugby.
This is why sport matters, why those green shirts worn that spring by the winger from Larne, the full back from Dublin, the No8, second row and hooker from rural Irish communities, the flanker who was second-generation Irish, the trio from Cork, the prop from Limerick, represented a changing Ireland. “There were no borders in our dressing room,” Moss Keane told the author, Tom English.
Instead there was something special, a link between north and south, an awareness that when Ginger crossed the line at Twickenham that the Irish diaspora in Britain would go to work the next day with added pride.
For those of us still at home, exhausted by the drip-drip-drip of dark headlines, there was a renewed willingness to stay patient, knowing the sports bulletin at the end of the nightly news was all the light we needed.
Ciaran Kennedy sat down with Mack Hansen. You can read his interview here.
Hansen starred against Wales, scored one of the tries of the tournament in France and delivered another productive outing against Italy, before dropping out of the matchday squad for last weekend’s trip to play England. He still made the journey over to experience Twickenham, soaking it all up from the stands, the continuous chorus of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot “starting to get on my nerves a little bit.”
Check this try out – again and again and again and again. Best footwork by an Italian since Roberto Baggio shone in Italia 90.
INCREDIBLE!!
Italy score a sensational try in the final moments to secure their first win since 2015 🙌#GuinnessSixNations #WALvITA
That is unbelievable but we need to applaud @Azzurri_En rugby #WALvITA 🏉. They deserved that win and it was an incredible finale. Well done Italy 🇮🇹 #SixNationsRugby #SuperSaturday
Ireland are still chasing the Championship ☘️
Can Scotland end their hopes? #GuinnessSixNations | #IREvSCO
There won’t be a Christian fed to the Lions in Rome tonight.
Paolo Garbisi has done it. SCENES in Cardiff. Fair play to the Azzurri.
Meanwhile in Cardiff, Italy look set to end their losing streak. What a try.
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog from a sunny Aviva Stadium. It’s Ireland versus Scotland, and then from 8pm, the startling revelation that we are actually also huge fans of England and Eddie Jones.
Victory for Ireland this afternoon will guarantee the Triple Crown, a prize Ireland had won only six times prior to another March day in 2004 – Scotland their victims then too. It will be six Triple Crowns in 18 years if Ireland seal the deal this afternoon.
Scotland arrive here in a small bit of turmoil. The BBC reported that six Scotland players were disciplined for breaking team protocols after their win over Italy last weekend.
Captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson, and Sione Tuipulotu were involved.
Russell has lost his place for this clash with Blair Kinghorn coming in to take his shirt. Ireland meanwhile have recalled Mack Hansen and Jack Conan. Kick-off is under an hour away. These are the teams.
Ireland:
Replacements:
Scotland:
Replacements:
Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].
