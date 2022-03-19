32 mins ago

After all that, Ireland against Scotland and England heading over to Paris is almost an anti-climax. Needless to say the sensational journalism of my colleagues is anything but. Ahead of the game, here is some reading to keep you going.

First up, Murray Kinsella’s big match preview can be read here.

“This latest incident hasn’t seen Townsend dropping any players out of the matchday 23 – indeed, Hogg, Price, Johnson, and Graham all start today – but it paints a poor picture of the state of the Scotland culture and squad standards.”

If you are keen on a longer read, this look back at the 1982 Triple Crown winning team goes beyond rugby.

This is why sport matters, why those green shirts worn that spring by the winger from Larne, the full back from Dublin, the No8, second row and hooker from rural Irish communities, the flanker who was second-generation Irish, the trio from Cork, the prop from Limerick, represented a changing Ireland. “There were no borders in our dressing room,” Moss Keane told the author, Tom English.

Instead there was something special, a link between north and south, an awareness that when Ginger crossed the line at Twickenham that the Irish diaspora in Britain would go to work the next day with added pride.

For those of us still at home, exhausted by the drip-drip-drip of dark headlines, there was a renewed willingness to stay patient, knowing the sports bulletin at the end of the nightly news was all the light we needed.

Ciaran Kennedy sat down with Mack Hansen. You can read his interview here.

Hansen starred against Wales, scored one of the tries of the tournament in France and delivered another productive outing against Italy, before dropping out of the matchday squad for last weekend’s trip to play England. He still made the journey over to experience Twickenham, soaking it all up from the stands, the continuous chorus of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot “starting to get on my nerves a little bit.”