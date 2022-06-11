Michael Obafemi stars in Ireland's dominant victory over Scotland

Republic of Ireland 3

Scotland 0

A JUBILANT CASCADE.

Ireland shucked their appalling recent form from their shoulders in a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon, earning a first-ever win in the Nations League, a first competitive home win in three years and a day, and a first competitive win at home to a side ranked above them since beating Bosnia in the play-offs for Euro 2016.

The show’s star was Michael Obafemi, leaving with a delicate assist and a thumping finish in what was his first international start. Ireland prised an opening goal from a corner kick and Obafemi emboldened them to build on it, first setting up a fabulous goal for Troy Parrott and then settling the game with his second-half howitzer.

The kids truly are alright. Obafemi, Parrott, Nathan Collins and Jason Knight were all to the fore for Ireland, and all are still eligible for the Irish U21 side that go to Italy next week looking to book a spot at the European Championships. James McClean and Alan Browne vied with them as Ireland’s best performers, as Stephen Kenny got the impact he needed from the players to whom he granted opportunities to play.

The manager made five changes to infuse his side with energy but he tweaked the system too. It was still a back three with wingbacks – McClean and Browne were introduced to the flanks – but it was a more obvious 3-5-2, with Obafemi and Parrott forming a front two of players who weren’t alive the last time Scotland were at a World Cup.

The most substantial tweak came in midfield, where Jayson Molumby joined Knight and Josh Cullen in a trio. Whereas Cullen and Jeff Hendrick usually play alongside each other, today Cullen sat at the base of a triangle, with Molumby and Knight coils of boundless energy ahead of him.

Ireland made their customary fast start but, unlike in midweek, it yielded a goal. It was a classic Irish goal in the sense that it came from a corner and was diverted over the line from a yard by Alan Browne’s thrusting groin. The goal’s preamble owed to Ireland’s snappy start: they moved the ball much more quickly in some neat build-up play involving Molumby and Knight before McClean flighted a terrific right-footed cross to the back post which was flicked over the endline by Grant Hanley before Obafemi could nod it in.

McClean took over corner-taking duties for this game from Cullen and his deliveries were excellent, and his arcing ball found Duffy peeling away at the back post, whose square header was eventually forced in.

Kenny lamented the number of long balls played against Ukraine and a sign of how he still has the ears of his players were the number of times Ireland tried to play their way out from goal-kicks. Not that it was a stress-free experience: twice they gave the ball away and twice they should have been punished by John McGinn. His first shot was saved by Caoimhín Kelleher, his second skipped narrowly beyond the post.

Sighs of relief would instantly became giddy exclamations.

Michael Obafemi led the line but on this occasion he dropped off to play quarterback. He spotted Troy Parrott’s superb run between the Scottish centre-backs before anyone else and measured his dinked pass to perfection, with Parrott nodding the ball beyond the onrushing Gordon without breaking stride.

It took Ireland 12 games and 1,080 drab Uefa Nations League minutes to score two goals prior to this, but they doubled that total in the space of eight first-half minutes.

The second-half was six minutes old when they outstripped that haul. This was a case of collective industry minted by individual genius. Ireland went hunting for the ball in the Scottish half, with Molumby winning it back for Parrott to pop a pass to Obafemi’s feet.

Obafemi let the ball run across him and, in one instant, liquid movement, swivelled and larruped a shot from 30 yards over Gordon and into the net. He left minutes later to the stadium’s ovation.

His replacement, Scott Hogan, was inches from adding Ireland’s fourth goal. McClean’s crossing can be errant but today it was outstanding: his ball to the back post was nodded back across Gordon by Hogan, with Hanley hooking the ball away in the nick of time. It was mightily close to crossing the line and, with no goal-line technology in operation, VAR didn’t award the goal. From there, Scotland accepted their fate, and what little they created in their ignoble face-saving was headed away by the ever-blossoming Nathan Collins.

Ireland have finally taken its place in the Uefa Nations League.

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher; Nathan Collins, Shane Duffy, John Egan (captain); Alan Browne; Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby (Jeff Hendrick, 83′); James McClean; Jason Knight (Conor Hourihane, 70′), Troy Parrott (Callum Robinson, 83′); Michael Obafemi (Scott Hogan, 55′)

Scotland: Craig Gordon; Scott McKenna (John Soutar, 73′), Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry (Billy Gilmour, HT); Anthony Ralston; Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor; Andy Robertson (captain); John McGinn (Stuart Armstrong, 59′) , Ryan Christie (Jacob Brown, 59′); Che Adams (Ross Stewart, 59′)

Referee: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

Attendance: 46,947