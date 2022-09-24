Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 24 September 2022
Obafemi starts, Duffy and Coleman out as Kenny names Ireland team to face Scotland

Matt Doherty also returns to the starting XI.

Gavin Cooney reports from Hampden Park
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 24 Sep 2022
Michael Obafemi.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

 

MICHAEL OBAFEMI RETURNS to the starting Irish team for tonight’s Uefa Nations League clash with Scotland and Hampden Park. 

Obafemi scored in the 3-0 win against Scotland in June, but missed the subsequent game against Ukraine through injury. Elsewhere, Dara O’Shea is preferred to both Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman in the Irish back three. O’Shea is expected to start on the right-hand side, with Nathan Collins in the centre and John Egan to the left. Egan captains the side. 

Matt Doherty returns to the starting team having missed June’s games through injury, with James McClean retained at left wing-back. Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, and Jason Knight continue in the midfield three, with Troy Parrott partnering Obafemi up front. Gavin Bazunu returns in goal. 

Liam Scales misses out on the matchday squad. 

Elsewhere, Scotland have resisted the urge to rotate ahead of their game against Ukraine on Tuesday, with Kieran Tierney retained at left-back. Lyndon Dykes is preferred to Che Adams up front. 

It’s expected that Scotland will retain their back four, with Scott McTominay expected to play in midfield. 

The game kicks off at Hampden Park at 7.45pm. 

Ireland can no longer top the group, following Ukraine’s 5-0 win away to Armenia earlier today. Scotland can afford to lose tonight and still top the group: they must beat Ukraine in the group’s final game next Tuesday. 

Victory for Ireland will guarantee their League B status, and relegate Armenia ahead of the sides’ clash in Dublin next Tuesday. Ireland must also win to be in contention to earn a place as second seeds in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw: the best-ranked runner-up in League B – after results against the bottom side in the group are discounted – will be in Pot Two in next month’s draw. 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from Hampden Park
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

