'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'

DEVIN TONER, IAIN Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Conway, CJ Stander, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Kieran Marmion.

Ireland’s injury list has stacked up heavily in recent weeks, although it does provide exciting chances for the likes of Quinn Roux, Jack Conan and Chris Farrell this weekend against Scotland in the Six Nations.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw with Ireland's Rory Best. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Joe Schmidt has been keen to stress a “fantastic opportunity” for Ireland to test themselves and adapt in order to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to England, but Gregor Townsend’s Scots will be eyeing an opportunity.

Ireland had a painful defeat on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2017 and, speaking on this week’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Bernard Jackman expressed his concerns.

“They’re very dangerous,” said Jackman of the Scots. “This is a really dangerous game for us because of what happened to us at the weekend and the nature of it.

“The way to beat Scotland is to physically dominate them. Every game is won around that but that’s their Achilles’ heel.

“Ireland, based on everything we’ve seen up until last Saturday, can do it to them but you wonder why we didn’t perform to that level [last weekend].

“In fairness to Scotland, they’ve got some boys in their pack – Jonny Gray is a big boost for them, I really like Grant Gilchrist, Josh Strauss has come back in and he’s physical.

“Also, if we’re off defensively – the reality is we conceded four tries against England, which is worrying. Only Italy and Scotland conceded more tries than us last year in the Six Nations, although in November our defence was very good and we were conceding only an average of a try a game.

“If we get loose and if we’re not urgent and don’t slow the ball down, these guys will go from everywhere. They’ll concede tries but I think this is a very dangerous game.

“I do think we’ll win but the doubt is why we weren’t as dominant physically last weekend as we normally are. I do trust that Ireland will get it right but it does put a little bit of a question mark in your head.”

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

