Thursday 31 October, 2019
17 counties represented in Ireland squad to face Scotland in shinty international

Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will manage the side.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 12:56 PM
Ireland players celebrate with the cup following their 2015 victory.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Ireland players celebrate with the cup following their 2015 victory.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THE IRISH SQUAD to take on Scotland in this weekend’s annual hurling/shinty international features players from 17 counties. 

Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will manage the side once again, following the two point defeat to the Scots last year.

Donegal’s Champion 15 Team nominee Danny Cullen will skipper the side, which features Laois stars Willie Dunphy and Ryan Mullaney. 

A host of players from this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup are part of the squad, including Westmeath’s Joey Boyle.

The senior game gets underway in the National Games Development Centre on Saturday at 2pm, while the U21 clash takes place at 12pm. 

Kerry forward Shane Conway is part of the U21 squad.

Ireland senior hurling/shinty team

Brian Tracey (Carlow)
Mikey Boyle (Kerry)
Joey Boyle (Westmeath)
Damian Casey (Tyrone)
Danny Cullen (Donegal)
Mark Delaney (Kildare)
Paul Divilly (Kildare)
Michael Doyle (Carlow)
Willie Dunphy (Laois)
Cillian Egan (Roscommon)
Alan Grant (Derry)
Damien Healy (Meath)
Cillian Kiely (Offaly)
Shane McGovern (Westmeath)
Ryan Mullaney (Laois)
Shane Nolan (Kerry)
Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)
Keith Rackard (Sligo)
Caolan Taggart (Down)
Sean Whelan (Carlow)

Ireland U21 hurling/shinty team

Damien Jordan (Carlow)
Ciarán Burke (Offaly)
Donal Burke (Dublin)
Shane Conway (Kerry)
James Dolan (Kildare)
Joey Keenaghan (Offaly)
Mark Kehoe (Tipperary)
James Keyes (Laois)
Conor Langton (Offaly)
Tony Lawlor (Carlow)
Fionan Mackessy (Kerry)
Barry Mahony (Kerry)
Ruairi McCrickard (Down)
Eoin Molloy (Wexford)
Darren Morrissey (Galway)
Chris Nolan (Carlow)
Tomas O’Connor (Kerry)
Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)
Brian Ryan (Limerick)
Ciaran Whelan (Carlow)

