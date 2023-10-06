Ireland 'fumigate' against Paris bed bugs as Henshaw does light running

IRELAND ARE ITCHING to get underway in another big World Cup match against Scotland tomorrow night but, thankfully, they’re not itching on account of the bed bugs in Paris.

Reports in the media of a bed bug infestation hitting the French capital in recent days have caused the skin to crawl for those arriving for the huge Pool B clash at Stade de France. So far, everyone seems to be unscathed.

“Some of the lads fumigate their beds, naturally, so there’s no issue,” joked Ireland assistant coach John Fogarty this afternoon. “Some of the front five, it’s not a problem!”

Sitting alongside Fogarty at Stade de France, James Lowe couldn’t resist piping up.

“Mack, I think was the cause of the problem…”

Joking aside, Ireland say there haven’t been any issues at their team hotel, which is over 30km north of the city centre.

“No, not at all,” said Fogarty. “Haven’t come across one really. We have been so lucky with where we’ve stayed and how well we have been looked after here in France. I haven’t heard of any issues so far.”

The Ireland scrum coach also happily reported that the matchday 23 came through today’s captain’s run without any new injury issues ahead of the Scotland clash.

There was also the pleasing sight of Robbie Henshaw doing some light running and rehab work on his hamstring injury.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell said yesterday that Henshaw will be sidelined for a minimum of “a couple of weeks” but the Irish centre had a smile on his face in the Parisian sun.

“He’s good, as you saw,” said Fogarty.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Henshaw did some light running. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s out running so he’ll be assessed as we go along and we’ll see after the weekend how he pitches up next week.”

Andrew Porter had been due to speak to the media but Tadhg Beirne did the press conference in his stead. Again, Fogarty allayed any fears.

“I’d prefer Andrew to be here, to be honest, a bit of back-up. He was delayed. He’s all good, good to go.”

It’s another massive night for Ireland tomorrow as they bid to secure top spot in Pool B by making it four wins from four.

That would earn them a quarter-final against New Zealand at Stade de France next weekend but they’re focusing only on matters directly at hand.

They’re excited to get back on the pitch.

“Massively,” said second row Beirne. “From what I’ve heard, we’ve been told there’s going to be even more Irish fans over at this one.

“That gives us a massive boost, running out with that noise. Against South Africa it was incredible and it gives you an extra lift for sure so I’m very excited about it.”

While Ireland could top the pool with a draw or even two losing bonus points, they’ve framed this game as a round-of-16 tie against the Scots, who are fighting for a place in the quarter-finals.

“We have just spoken about the importance of the game and we essentially are into knock-out rugby now, aren’t we?” said Beirne.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland train in Stade de France. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Much the same against South Africa, we had the same kind of mindset. I think there is a feeling around the group that this is it now for us. We need to continue to step it up, week-on-week.

“That’s what we are chasing. We are chasing better performances every week, and that’s what we are going to have to do if we want to continue on in this competition.

“And it starts on Saturday. So, certainly there is a feel of a finals week for sure.”

It’s a notable occasion for Peter O’Mahony’s 100th Ireland cap and his team-mates are motivated to make it a night to remember in that regard.

“My first experiences of him were in Munster and going over there, I’d only really seen him in an Irish jersey and what he’d done for Munster,” said Beirne.

“To see how he led the squad at Munster, the training, the effort he put through it. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is an incredible leader, an even better bloke, he’s one of the most social guys around the place despite what people might think of him.

“He’s always one of the last in the team room, having a cup of tea with the lads and chatting away. He’s hugely liked within this group and it speaks volumes of the man he is. I’m very excited and delighted I get to share the pitch with such a momentous occasion for him.”