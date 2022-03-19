Membership : Access or Sign Up
How did you rate Ireland in their win over Scotland?

Andy Farrell’s side recorded a bonus-point win against a stubborn Scottish side in Dublin.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 7:12 PM
43 minutes ago 3,691 Views 6 Comments
Jamison Gibson-Park celebrates with Josh van der Flier.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Hugo Keenan

8Our Rating

Calm and controlled as ever. Not his busiest afternoon in the air but looked comfortable with everything that was kicked his way. Huge tackle to deny Stuart Hogg in the corner early in the second half. A quality operator.

6

Mack Hansen

7Our Rating

Would have liked to see more of the ball in the opening period. Grew into the game and always looked to keep the ball alive. Not the most eye-catching performance from a player who can light a game up, but got through a lot of good work.

6

Garry Ringrose

6Our Rating

Ran some excellent lines and added clever involvements, but usually offers more to Ireland’s attack.

6

Bundee Aki

6Our Rating

Brought plenty of intent before being replaced shortly before the hour mark. Five tackles and six carries represents a quiet enough outing by his standards.

6

James Lowe

8Our Rating

Has really grown into his role in this team. Read the game well and managed to get himself into the right positions on both sides of the ball more often than not. Always looked dangerous in possession, too. Superb work for Conor Murray’s bonus-point try.

6

Johnny Sexton

7Our Rating

Beautiful 50/22 on 14 minutes was the highlight of another strong showing by Ireland’s talisman, although he'll feel he could have done better with some of his kicks to touch. Carried with aggression and steered his team well. 3/4 from the tee.

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

8Our Rating

Passing was fast and crisp, and the Leinster scrum-half looked lively throughout, repeatedly taking quick-tap options as the Scots somehow failed to stay alert to his sniping threat. Didn’t always take the right option but kept the visitors on their toes. Lovely pass for Van der Flier’s second-half try.

6

Cian Healy

7Our Rating

His strong scrummaging was complimented by Wayne Barnes midway through the first half and the veteran prop soon followed that up with his 10th try for Ireland, muscling over from close range. Will have been frustrated to cough up a scrum penalty just before half time.

6

Dan Sheehan

9Our Rating

Wonderful footwork allows him skip out of traffic with ease, and had the power to cross for Ireland’s opening try – his second at Test level. Arguably the standout player in a productive first half. Just his seventh cap for Ireland, but already looks so assured at this level. Nailed his lineout work too.

6

Tadhg Furlong

8Our Rating

Really good work to win a penalty in the passage following Scotland’s first try and generally applied himself well, putting his strength to good use in defence and attack.

6

Tadhg Beirne

7Our Rating

Some really nice work around the lineout and even produced the odd quick step. Made himself a nuisance throughout, his ability to chase down the kicker and get those long limbs in the way is second to none. He's had a strong championship.

6

Iain Henderson

8Our Rating

Improved on ill-disciplined showing in Twickenham last week, working hard and some of his lineout work was exceptional. A strong end to a frustrating campaign for the Ulster lock.

6

Caelan Doris

7Our Rating

Back in the six shirt, he doesn’t get the same level of involvements compared to when he plays at number eight, but still managed to get through a huge workload, including some important support play and excellent carries. Some rare mis-steps today, being tackled into touch and being caught with a knock-on.

6

Josh van der Flier

8Our Rating

Such a consistent performer, making some important contributions in defence during Scotland’s fast start, chipping in with 10 tackles across the opening 40 minutes alone. Got the head down to break through two Scotland defenders for Ireland’s third try. Led Ireland’s defensive effort in the second half. An absolute gem of a player.

6

Jack Conan

6Our Rating

Looked sharp on his return to starting team, making a strong carry in lead-up to opening try and adding plenty more powerful charges, although his influence waned as the game wore on.

6

Replacements:

Rob Herring

6Our Rating

(for Sheehan, 63)

Did well in defence, including a strong tackle on Stuart Hogg.

6

Dave Kilcoyne

7Our Rating

(for Healy, 52)

Strong start as first two scrum efforts saw Ireland win a penalty on both occasions, Kilcoyne taking all the plaudits for the second. Made some good tackles across the closing quarter.

 

6

Finlay Bealham

6Our Rating

(for Furlong, 68)

Will be disappointed to have been pinged for a scrum penalty.

6

Kieran Treadwell

6Our Rating

(for Henderson, 63)

Replaced his Ulster teammate to win his fifth Ireland cap. Visibly frustrated to spill a pass from Lowe when he should have been able to keep possession.

6

Peter O'Mahony

7Our Rating

(for Conan, 52)

A popular introduction, and made a big carry with his first involvement. His leadership was important as Ireland saw out the game, his voice one of the more prominent across the ref mic.

6

Conor Murray

7Our Rating

(for Gibson-Park, 67)

Calm head helped Ireland see the game out and did well to finish Ireland’s bonus point score, which was a lovely moment for the Munster scrum-half.

6

Joey Carbery

6Our Rating

(for Keenan, 74)

Another frustrating day for Carbery, the Munster out-half getting a little over six minutes of action. Interesting to see him go in at fullback again, but a shame that he barely saw the ball.

6

Robbie Henshaw

7Our Rating

What a weapon to be able to bring off the bench. Added some extra punch when Ireland needed it.

6

Head Coach:

Andy Farrell

7Our Rating

Not the complete performance Ireland were looking for but Farrell has brought this team a long way over the last 12 months. The best is hopefully still to come, but there is much to like about the way Ireland look to play the game now. Newer faces like Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan have slotted in well and there won’t be too many complaints with the way Farrell has managed his team throughout this tournament. A largely positive day as Farrell collected his first silverware as a head coach.

6

