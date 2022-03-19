How did you rate Ireland in their win over Scotland?

8Our Rating Calm and controlled as ever. Not his busiest afternoon in the air but looked comfortable with everything that was kicked his way. Huge tackle to deny Stuart Hogg in the corner early in the second half. A quality operator.
Calm and controlled as ever. Not his busiest afternoon in the air but looked comfortable with everything that was kicked his way. Huge tackle to deny Stuart Hogg in the corner early in the second half. A quality operator.
7Our Rating Would have liked to see more of the ball in the opening period. Grew into the game and always looked to keep the ball alive. Not the most eye-catching performance from a player who can light a game up, but got through a lot of good work.
Would have liked to see more of the ball in the opening period. Grew into the game and always looked to keep the ball alive. Not the most eye-catching performance from a player who can light a game up, but got through a lot of good work.
6Our Rating Ran some excellent lines and added clever involvements, but usually offers more to Ireland’s attack.
Ran some excellent lines and added clever involvements, but usually offers more to Ireland’s attack.
6Our Rating Brought plenty of intent before being replaced shortly before the hour mark. Five tackles and six carries represents a quiet enough outing by his standards.
Brought plenty of intent before being replaced shortly before the hour mark. Five tackles and six carries represents a quiet enough outing by his standards.
8Our Rating Has really grown into his role in this team. Read the game well and managed to get himself into the right positions on both sides of the ball more often than not. Always looked dangerous in possession, too. Superb work for Conor Murray’s bonus-point try.
Has really grown into his role in this team. Read the game well and managed to get himself into the right positions on both sides of the ball more often than not. Always looked dangerous in possession, too. Superb work for Conor Murray’s bonus-point try.
7Our Rating Beautiful 50/22 on 14 minutes was the highlight of another strong showing by Ireland’s talisman, although he'll feel he could have done better with some of his kicks to touch. Carried with aggression and steered his team well. 3/4 from the tee.
Beautiful 50/22 on 14 minutes was the highlight of another strong showing by Ireland’s talisman, although he'll feel he could have done better with some of his kicks to touch. Carried with aggression and steered his team well. 3/4 from the tee.
8Our Rating Passing was fast and crisp, and the Leinster scrum-half looked lively throughout, repeatedly taking quick-tap options as the Scots somehow failed to stay alert to his sniping threat. Didn’t always take the right option but kept the visitors on their toes. Lovely pass for Van der Flier’s second-half try.
Passing was fast and crisp, and the Leinster scrum-half looked lively throughout, repeatedly taking quick-tap options as the Scots somehow failed to stay alert to his sniping threat. Didn’t always take the right option but kept the visitors on their toes. Lovely pass for Van der Flier’s second-half try.
7Our Rating His strong scrummaging was complimented by Wayne Barnes midway through the first half and the veteran prop soon followed that up with his 10th try for Ireland, muscling over from close range. Will have been frustrated to cough up a scrum penalty just before half time.
His strong scrummaging was complimented by Wayne Barnes midway through the first half and the veteran prop soon followed that up with his 10th try for Ireland, muscling over from close range. Will have been frustrated to cough up a scrum penalty just before half time.
9Our Rating Wonderful footwork allows him skip out of traffic with ease, and had the power to cross for Ireland’s opening try – his second at Test level. Arguably the standout player in a productive first half. Just his seventh cap for Ireland, but already looks so assured at this level. Nailed his lineout work too.
Wonderful footwork allows him skip out of traffic with ease, and had the power to cross for Ireland’s opening try – his second at Test level. Arguably the standout player in a productive first half. Just his seventh cap for Ireland, but already looks so assured at this level. Nailed his lineout work too.
8Our Rating Really good work to win a penalty in the passage following Scotland’s first try and generally applied himself well, putting his strength to good use in defence and attack.
Really good work to win a penalty in the passage following Scotland’s first try and generally applied himself well, putting his strength to good use in defence and attack.
7Our Rating Some really nice work around the lineout and even produced the odd quick step. Made himself a nuisance throughout, his ability to chase down the kicker and get those long limbs in the way is second to none. He's had a strong championship.
Some really nice work around the lineout and even produced the odd quick step. Made himself a nuisance throughout, his ability to chase down the kicker and get those long limbs in the way is second to none. He's had a strong championship.
8Our Rating Improved on ill-disciplined showing in Twickenham last week, working hard and some of his lineout work was exceptional. A strong end to a frustrating campaign for the Ulster lock.
Improved on ill-disciplined showing in Twickenham last week, working hard and some of his lineout work was exceptional. A strong end to a frustrating campaign for the Ulster lock.
7Our Rating Back in the six shirt, he doesn’t get the same level of involvements compared to when he plays at number eight, but still managed to get through a huge workload, including some important support play and excellent carries. Some rare mis-steps today, being tackled into touch and being caught with a knock-on.
Back in the six shirt, he doesn’t get the same level of involvements compared to when he plays at number eight, but still managed to get through a huge workload, including some important support play and excellent carries. Some rare mis-steps today, being tackled into touch and being caught with a knock-on.
8Our Rating Such a consistent performer, making some important contributions in defence during Scotland’s fast start, chipping in with 10 tackles across the opening 40 minutes alone. Got the head down to break through two Scotland defenders for Ireland’s third try. Led Ireland’s defensive effort in the second half. An absolute gem of a player.
Such a consistent performer, making some important contributions in defence during Scotland’s fast start, chipping in with 10 tackles across the opening 40 minutes alone. Got the head down to break through two Scotland defenders for Ireland’s third try. Led Ireland’s defensive effort in the second half. An absolute gem of a player.
6Our Rating Looked sharp on his return to starting team, making a strong carry in lead-up to opening try and adding plenty more powerful charges, although his influence waned as the game wore on.
Looked sharp on his return to starting team, making a strong carry in lead-up to opening try and adding plenty more powerful charges, although his influence waned as the game wore on.
Replacements:
6Our Rating (for Sheehan, 63) Did well in defence, including a strong tackle on Stuart Hogg.
Did well in defence, including a strong tackle on Stuart Hogg.
7Our Rating (for Healy, 52) Strong start as first two scrum efforts saw Ireland win a penalty on both occasions, Kilcoyne taking all the plaudits for the second. Made some good tackles across the closing quarter.
Strong start as first two scrum efforts saw Ireland win a penalty on both occasions, Kilcoyne taking all the plaudits for the second. Made some good tackles across the closing quarter.
6Our Rating (for Furlong, 68) Will be disappointed to have been pinged for a scrum penalty.
Will be disappointed to have been pinged for a scrum penalty.
6Our Rating (for Henderson, 63) Replaced his Ulster teammate to win his fifth Ireland cap. Visibly frustrated to spill a pass from Lowe when he should have been able to keep possession.
Replaced his Ulster teammate to win his fifth Ireland cap. Visibly frustrated to spill a pass from Lowe when he should have been able to keep possession.
7Our Rating (for Conan, 52) A popular introduction, and made a big carry with his first involvement. His leadership was important as Ireland saw out the game, his voice one of the more prominent across the ref mic.
A popular introduction, and made a big carry with his first involvement. His leadership was important as Ireland saw out the game, his voice one of the more prominent across the ref mic.
7Our Rating (for Gibson-Park, 67) Calm head helped Ireland see the game out and did well to finish Ireland’s bonus point score, which was a lovely moment for the Munster scrum-half.
Calm head helped Ireland see the game out and did well to finish Ireland’s bonus point score, which was a lovely moment for the Munster scrum-half.
6Our Rating (for Keenan, 74) Another frustrating day for Carbery, the Munster out-half getting a little over six minutes of action. Interesting to see him go in at fullback again, but a shame that he barely saw the ball.
Another frustrating day for Carbery, the Munster out-half getting a little over six minutes of action. Interesting to see him go in at fullback again, but a shame that he barely saw the ball.
7Our Rating What a weapon to be able to bring off the bench. Added some extra punch when Ireland needed it.
What a weapon to be able to bring off the bench. Added some extra punch when Ireland needed it.
Head Coach:
7Our Rating Not the complete performance Ireland were looking for but Farrell has brought this team a long way over the last 12 months. The best is hopefully still to come, but there is much to like about the way Ireland look to play the game now. Newer faces like Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan have slotted in well and there won’t be too many complaints with the way Farrell has managed his team throughout this tournament. A largely positive day as Farrell collected his first silverware as a head coach.
Not the complete performance Ireland were looking for but Farrell has brought this team a long way over the last 12 months. The best is hopefully still to come, but there is much to like about the way Ireland look to play the game now. Newer faces like Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan have slotted in well and there won’t be too many complaints with the way Farrell has managed his team throughout this tournament. A largely positive day as Farrell collected his first silverware as a head coach.
