Peter O'Mahony on the burst. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
marks out of 10

How did you rate Ireland in their narrow win against Scotland?

Andy Farrell’s side secured the Six Nations championship at the Aviva stadium.
13
940
27 minutes ago

Jordan Larmour

6

Calvin Nash

6

Robbie Henshaw

6

Bundee Aki

6

James Lowe

6

Jack Crowley

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

6

Andrew Porter

6

Dan Sheehan

6

Tadhg Furlong

6

Joe McCarthy

6

Tadhg Beirne

6

Peter O'Mahony

6

Josh van der Flier

6

Caelan Doris

6

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher

For Sheehan 55'

6

Cian Healy

For Porter 67'

6

Finlay Bealham

For Furlong 51'

6

Ryan Baird

For McCarthy 55'

6

Jack Conan

For O'Mahony 64'

6

Conor Murray

For Gibson Park 69'

6

Harry Byrne

For Larmour 67'

6

Garry Ringrose

For Nash 56'

6

Head coach:

Andy Farrell

6

The 42
13
