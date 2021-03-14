BE PART OF THE TEAM

Player ratings: how did you rate Ireland in their victory over Scotland?

Andy Farrell’s men held on for their second win of the campaign.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 5:24 PM
CJ Stander and Keith Earls after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Hugo Keenan

6Our Rating

So assured and solid in the air and provided some clever kicks, but defensive errors will haunt him. Could have done better amidst the chaos that led to Finn Russell’s try, and no question that he had to be stronger in the tackle as Huw Jones skipped in for Scotland’s second. 

6

Keith Earls

8Our Rating

Brilliant workrate, as per usual, and read the game so well, including a great chase and tackle which led to a first-half Tadhg Beirne turnover penalty, from which Sexton kicked Ireland 11-10 ahead. Followed that up with a big turnover of his own from the restart – big moments that pushed the momentum back towards Ireland as the Scots turned up the heat.

6

Garry Ringrose

6Our Rating

Some uncharacteristic handling errors and poor kick led to Scotland’s first try. Chipped in with some strong carries but will have been disappointed with turnover in early stages of second half. A very rare off-day.

6

Robbie Henshaw

7Our Rating

Continued his fine run of form. Great awareness to be on hand for opening try and always looked a threat. Has developed into a real leader on the pitch and made some important defensive contributions as Ireland clung on to their lead in the second half.

6

James Lowe

5Our Rating

Burst down the line and offload in opening two minutes was the type of attacking spark we’ve not seen enough of, but much of this game passed him by. There was good defensive work in the first half, but should have cleaned up the ball before Russell struck for Scotland’s first try and allowed Huw Jones sail past for the hosts’ second. Those defensive errors are proving so costly. Loose pass to Ringrose, which just sailed out of play, had the look of a player low on confidence. 

6

Johnny Sexton

8Our Rating

Superb. 6/7 off the tee as he moved past the 900 point mark in Test rugby. Took an early bang to the head but led his team with intent, carried hard and mixed up his approach well. Late penalty to win the game was beautifully struck. 

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

6Our Rating

Got the nod ahead of the fit again Conor Murray with the hope that he would bring tempo to Ireland’s game. Tried to bring some variety to Ireland’s attack but lasting memory of his contribution here will be the number of misjudged box-kicks which just did his team no favours.

6

Cian Healy

6Our Rating

Can’t fault his effort but a bit of a mixed bag at scrum-time. Won the plaudits of his teammates for early scrum win but was then pinged for standing up in the scrum on the half-hour mark. 

6

Rob Herring

7Our Rating

Will be happy with his lot. Threw well at the lineout bar one wobble. Won an important turnover penalty and got through a good amount of work.

6

Tadhg Furlong

8Our Rating

Pinged for early penalty which got Scotland on the scoreboard, but that was a rare blemish. Burst out the dancing feet with some lovely sidesteps, but the Ireland coaches will be more impressed with the amount of successful carries he made and the number of tackles he hit. Offers so much to this team.

6

Iain Henderson

7Our Rating

 

The Ulster man has been so important for Ireland this season. Showed nice footwork in the carry before the penalty which saw Sexton kick Ireland back into the lead before the break. An absolute nuisance around the park and disrupted the crumbling Scotland lineout a number of times, while missing none of his 20 tackles.

6

James Ryan

7Our Rating

Two lineout steals in the first half and put huge pressure on the Scottish set-piece throughout. Got through a huge amount of work before being forced off with injury.

6

Tadhg Beirne

8Our Rating

Superb, again. Didn’t take long to make his presence felt, making some big contributions from the off, winning an early penalty and adding to his turnover quota. Will be kicking himself for penalty concession just before half-time, but let off the hook by Russell’s wayward kick. Showed great strength to power over for second half try.

6

Will Connors

7Our Rating

Brought great energy and tackled relentlessly. Ability to drive at opponents and win ground against bigger men is hugely impressive. 

6

CJ Stander

7Our Rating

The Munster man’s 50th cap brought exactly what we’ve come to expect across the previous 49. Stander carried hard and often, providing a safe option alongside the more dynamic Connors and Baird, and even threw a few nice passes to boot.

6

Replacements

Ronan Kelleher

7Our Rating

(for Herring, 63)

His lineout throwing needs to improve, but made a big contribution in the closing stages with some important tackles.

6

Dave Kilcoyne

6Our Rating

(for Healy, 54)

A solid showing but didn’t have the opportunities to get his ball-carrying game going.

6

Andrew Porter

6Our Rating

(for Furlong, 54)

First contribution was to give away a needless penalty but settled into the game well afterwards.

6

Ryan Baird

6Our Rating

(for Ryan, 70)
He's loving it at this level, winning a late penalty in his short time on the pitch.

 

6

Jack Conan

6Our Rating

(for Beirne, 63)
Nailed every one of his eight tackles as Ireland held on.

6

Jordan Larmour

6Our Rating

(for Lowe, 67)
Didn't have much opportunity to make an impact.

6

