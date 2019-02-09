This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 February, 2019
How did you rate Ireland in their victory at Murrayfield?

It wasn’t perfect, but Joe Schmidt’s side got back to winning ways over Scotland this afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 8,865 Views 61 Comments
https://the42.ie/4484722

IRELAND BOUNCED BACK from last week’s defeat to England to get their Six Nations title defence up and running with a hard-fought win at Murrayfield this afternoon.

Our match report is here, and below we take a look at how Joe Schmidt’s team performed against Scotland.

Rob Kearney

8Our Rating

The backfield king, and he showed why. Bounced back as you would expect, executing the basics and offered a real threat in attack. Covered the space expertly, providing a quiet assurance back there, and enjoyed a number of line breaks in the outside channels. 12 runs for 91 metres, three clean breaks and five defenders beaten. A welcome return to the side.

6

Keith Earls

7Our Rating

Sharp all afternoon and just the sort of response you'd expect from a player of his experience and calibre. Fronted up every time questions were asked of him in the air and in the wide channels, and was then on hand to finish off Ireland's third try.

 

6

Chris Farrell

7Our Rating

A return to the Ireland midfield a year after his last appearance, and looked at home slotting in beside Aki. Brought physicality and energy to the 13 jersey, memorably when hunting down Stockdale's chip to force the Scottish mistake for Murray's early try. Reliable and powerful. 

 

6

Bundee Aki

5Our Rating

Run over by Josh Strauss early in the contest and that set the tone. Ended the game with 14 tackles to his name, but conceded two cheap penalties. 

 

 

6

Jacob Stockdale

8Our Rating

Try scorer to try saver. Outstanding performance from the Ulster winger as he brought his Six Nations tally to eight scores in just seven games, streaking clear to finish off a Joe Schmidt classic strike-play. At the other end, showed just how far his defensive game has come on, too, with a number of crucial interventions.

6

Johnny Sexton

6Our Rating

Was nailed on three separate occasions a split second after the pass -- notably in the build-up to Stockdale's try -- and took some serious punishment during the first half, before eventually succumbing in the 29th minute. Left the field for blood treatment but didn't return. Skewed his only kick off the tee after one of those aforementioned hits.

6

Conor Murray

6Our Rating

Still rusty. Another sub-standard performance from the Munster nine as his poor box-kicking invited Scotland to apply further pressure, but was in the right place at the right time to capitalise on Seymour's loose pass for his 14th international try. Replaced by Cooney for the final minutes.

6

 

Cian Healy

7Our Rating

Ireland's scrum dominated throughout and Healy was integral to that. Got through a mountain of work before being replaced by Kilcoyne just before the hour mark. 

6

Rory Best

6Our Rating

The Ulster hooker has now played in 60 of Ireland’s last 61 Six Nations games. Ireland's lineout functioned well and Best's throwing was much-improved. Showed plenty of passion and fight around the park, leading from the front.

 

 

6

Tadhg Furlong

7Our Rating

A couple of uncharacteristic handling errors and missed tackles, but overall Furlong provided front-foot ball for his side and helped Ireland blitz Scotland at the set-piece.

6

Quinn Roux

7Our Rating

Big pressure on the Connacht lock as he deputised for Toner but didn't put a foot wrong, as Ireland's lineout provided a solid attacking platform in Edinburgh. The visitors won all 11 of their lineouts and Roux deserves a considerable pat on the back for slotting in so seamlessly. A fine showing.

6

James Ryan

7Our Rating

Regardless of who packs down beside him, Ryan is a consistent performer for Ireland. Maturity and leadership in abundance, directed the lineout in the absence of Toner and Henderson, while making 15 tackles and 14 carries. A workhorse. 

6

Peter O'Mahony

8Our Rating

Pumped up and, boy, did he deliver. Named man of the match for another immense performance in the trenches, coming up with big moments at key junctures in a tight Test match. 

6

Seán O'Brien

8Our Rating

A colossal effort, and exactly what Schmidt would have wanted from the Tullow Tank. Showed a real appetite for work throughout his 63-minute shift, carrying ferociously while making his presence felt at the breakdown. Made 12 tackles before making way for JVDF.

6

Jack Conan

7Our Rating

Presented with his big opportunity in the absence of the injured Stander, and produced a typically tireless effort at the back of the scrum. Was Ireland's top-tackler with 18 hits.

6

Replacements:

Sean Cronin

6Our Rating

Introduced with a couple of minutes left on the clock to see out the win. 

6

Dave Kilcoyne

7Our Rating

Has overtaken Jack McGrath in the pecking order and showed why here. A powerful and dynamic impact off the bench gave Ireland a real boost in the final quarter. 

6

Andrew Porter

6Our Rating

Ensured Ireland's set-piece superiority was maintained through to the final whistle. 

6

Ultan Dillane

6Our Rating

A first international cap since November 2017 as he replaced Connacht team-mate Roux, and came up trumps with a big lineout steal upon his arrival. 

6

Josh van der Flier

6Our Rating

Brought his usual energy and enterprise after replacing O'Brien. Plenty of positive involvements and carried well. 

6

John Cooney

6Our Rating

A couple of minutes last week, and the same today. Had little or no time to make an impact. 

6

Joey Carbery

8Our Rating

A rough and awkward start as his pass was picked off by Russell to grant Scotland a route back into the contest, but grew in stature as the game progressed. Schmidt said he was 'proud' of Carbery and this could certainly be the afternoon he comes of age in a green jersey. Outstanding in the pivot, his line kicking was excellent and that pass on the move for Earls to finish in the corner was a moment of genius. Must start against Italy. 

6

Jordan Larmour

6Our Rating

Came on to win his 11th cap at the death. 

6

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (61)

