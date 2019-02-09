How did you rate Ireland in their victory at Murrayfield?

IRELAND BOUNCED BACK from last week’s defeat to England to get their Six Nations title defence up and running with a hard-fought win at Murrayfield this afternoon.
Our match report is here, and below we take a look at how Joe Schmidt’s team performed against Scotland.
8Our Rating The backfield king, and he showed why. Bounced back as you would expect, executing the basics and offered a real threat in attack. Covered the space expertly, providing a quiet assurance back there, and enjoyed a number of line breaks in the outside channels. 12 runs for 91 metres, three clean breaks and five defenders beaten. A welcome return to the side.
Rob Kearney
The backfield king, and he showed why. Bounced back as you would expect, executing the basics and offered a real threat in attack. Covered the space expertly, providing a quiet assurance back there, and enjoyed a number of line breaks in the outside channels. 12 runs for 91 metres, three clean breaks and five defenders beaten. A welcome return to the side.
7Our Rating Sharp all afternoon and just the sort of response you'd expect from a player of his experience and calibre. Fronted up every time questions were asked of him in the air and in the wide channels, and was then on hand to finish off Ireland's third try.
Keith Earls
Sharp all afternoon and just the sort of response you'd expect from a player of his experience and calibre. Fronted up every time questions were asked of him in the air and in the wide channels, and was then on hand to finish off Ireland's third try.
7Our Rating A return to the Ireland midfield a year after his last appearance, and looked at home slotting in beside Aki. Brought physicality and energy to the 13 jersey, memorably when hunting down Stockdale's chip to force the Scottish mistake for Murray's early try. Reliable and powerful.
Chris Farrell
A return to the Ireland midfield a year after his last appearance, and looked at home slotting in beside Aki. Brought physicality and energy to the 13 jersey, memorably when hunting down Stockdale's chip to force the Scottish mistake for Murray's early try. Reliable and powerful.
5Our Rating Run over by Josh Strauss early in the contest and that set the tone. Ended the game with 14 tackles to his name, but conceded two cheap penalties.
Bundee Aki
Run over by Josh Strauss early in the contest and that set the tone. Ended the game with 14 tackles to his name, but conceded two cheap penalties.
8Our Rating Try scorer to try saver. Outstanding performance from the Ulster winger as he brought his Six Nations tally to eight scores in just seven games, streaking clear to finish off a Joe Schmidt classic strike-play. At the other end, showed just how far his defensive game has come on, too, with a number of crucial interventions.
Jacob Stockdale
Try scorer to try saver. Outstanding performance from the Ulster winger as he brought his Six Nations tally to eight scores in just seven games, streaking clear to finish off a Joe Schmidt classic strike-play. At the other end, showed just how far his defensive game has come on, too, with a number of crucial interventions.
6Our Rating Was nailed on three separate occasions a split second after the pass -- notably in the build-up to Stockdale's try -- and took some serious punishment during the first half, before eventually succumbing in the 29th minute. Left the field for blood treatment but didn't return. Skewed his only kick off the tee after one of those aforementioned hits.
Johnny Sexton
Was nailed on three separate occasions a split second after the pass -- notably in the build-up to Stockdale's try -- and took some serious punishment during the first half, before eventually succumbing in the 29th minute. Left the field for blood treatment but didn't return. Skewed his only kick off the tee after one of those aforementioned hits.
6Our Rating Still rusty. Another sub-standard performance from the Munster nine as his poor box-kicking invited Scotland to apply further pressure, but was in the right place at the right time to capitalise on Seymour's loose pass for his 14th international try. Replaced by Cooney for the final minutes.
Conor Murray
Still rusty. Another sub-standard performance from the Munster nine as his poor box-kicking invited Scotland to apply further pressure, but was in the right place at the right time to capitalise on Seymour's loose pass for his 14th international try. Replaced by Cooney for the final minutes.
7Our Rating Ireland's scrum dominated throughout and Healy was integral to that. Got through a mountain of work before being replaced by Kilcoyne just before the hour mark.
Cian Healy
Ireland's scrum dominated throughout and Healy was integral to that. Got through a mountain of work before being replaced by Kilcoyne just before the hour mark.
6Our Rating The Ulster hooker has now played in 60 of Ireland’s last 61 Six Nations games. Ireland's lineout functioned well and Best's throwing was much-improved. Showed plenty of passion and fight around the park, leading from the front.
Rory Best
The Ulster hooker has now played in 60 of Ireland’s last 61 Six Nations games. Ireland's lineout functioned well and Best's throwing was much-improved. Showed plenty of passion and fight around the park, leading from the front.
7Our Rating A couple of uncharacteristic handling errors and missed tackles, but overall Furlong provided front-foot ball for his side and helped Ireland blitz Scotland at the set-piece.
Tadhg Furlong
A couple of uncharacteristic handling errors and missed tackles, but overall Furlong provided front-foot ball for his side and helped Ireland blitz Scotland at the set-piece.
7Our Rating Big pressure on the Connacht lock as he deputised for Toner but didn't put a foot wrong, as Ireland's lineout provided a solid attacking platform in Edinburgh. The visitors won all 11 of their lineouts and Roux deserves a considerable pat on the back for slotting in so seamlessly. A fine showing.
Quinn Roux
Big pressure on the Connacht lock as he deputised for Toner but didn't put a foot wrong, as Ireland's lineout provided a solid attacking platform in Edinburgh. The visitors won all 11 of their lineouts and Roux deserves a considerable pat on the back for slotting in so seamlessly. A fine showing.
7Our Rating Regardless of who packs down beside him, Ryan is a consistent performer for Ireland. Maturity and leadership in abundance, directed the lineout in the absence of Toner and Henderson, while making 15 tackles and 14 carries. A workhorse.
James Ryan
Regardless of who packs down beside him, Ryan is a consistent performer for Ireland. Maturity and leadership in abundance, directed the lineout in the absence of Toner and Henderson, while making 15 tackles and 14 carries. A workhorse.
8Our Rating Pumped up and, boy, did he deliver. Named man of the match for another immense performance in the trenches, coming up with big moments at key junctures in a tight Test match.
Peter O'Mahony
Pumped up and, boy, did he deliver. Named man of the match for another immense performance in the trenches, coming up with big moments at key junctures in a tight Test match.
8Our Rating A colossal effort, and exactly what Schmidt would have wanted from the Tullow Tank. Showed a real appetite for work throughout his 63-minute shift, carrying ferociously while making his presence felt at the breakdown. Made 12 tackles before making way for JVDF.
Seán O'Brien
A colossal effort, and exactly what Schmidt would have wanted from the Tullow Tank. Showed a real appetite for work throughout his 63-minute shift, carrying ferociously while making his presence felt at the breakdown. Made 12 tackles before making way for JVDF.
7Our Rating Presented with his big opportunity in the absence of the injured Stander, and produced a typically tireless effort at the back of the scrum. Was Ireland's top-tackler with 18 hits.
Jack Conan
Presented with his big opportunity in the absence of the injured Stander, and produced a typically tireless effort at the back of the scrum. Was Ireland's top-tackler with 18 hits.
Replacements:
6Our Rating Introduced with a couple of minutes left on the clock to see out the win.
Sean Cronin
Introduced with a couple of minutes left on the clock to see out the win.
7Our Rating Has overtaken Jack McGrath in the pecking order and showed why here. A powerful and dynamic impact off the bench gave Ireland a real boost in the final quarter.
Dave Kilcoyne
Has overtaken Jack McGrath in the pecking order and showed why here. A powerful and dynamic impact off the bench gave Ireland a real boost in the final quarter.
6Our Rating Ensured Ireland's set-piece superiority was maintained through to the final whistle.
Andrew Porter
Ensured Ireland's set-piece superiority was maintained through to the final whistle.
6Our Rating A first international cap since November 2017 as he replaced Connacht team-mate Roux, and came up trumps with a big lineout steal upon his arrival.
Ultan Dillane
A first international cap since November 2017 as he replaced Connacht team-mate Roux, and came up trumps with a big lineout steal upon his arrival.
6Our Rating Brought his usual energy and enterprise after replacing O'Brien. Plenty of positive involvements and carried well.
Josh van der Flier
Brought his usual energy and enterprise after replacing O'Brien. Plenty of positive involvements and carried well.
6Our Rating A couple of minutes last week, and the same today. Had little or no time to make an impact.
John Cooney
A couple of minutes last week, and the same today. Had little or no time to make an impact.
8Our Rating A rough and awkward start as his pass was picked off by Russell to grant Scotland a route back into the contest, but grew in stature as the game progressed. Schmidt said he was 'proud' of Carbery and this could certainly be the afternoon he comes of age in a green jersey. Outstanding in the pivot, his line kicking was excellent and that pass on the move for Earls to finish in the corner was a moment of genius. Must start against Italy.
Joey Carbery
A rough and awkward start as his pass was picked off by Russell to grant Scotland a route back into the contest, but grew in stature as the game progressed. Schmidt said he was 'proud' of Carbery and this could certainly be the afternoon he comes of age in a green jersey. Outstanding in the pivot, his line kicking was excellent and that pass on the move for Earls to finish in the corner was a moment of genius. Must start against Italy.
6Our Rating Came on to win his 11th cap at the death.
Jordan Larmour
Came on to win his 11th cap at the death.
