How did you rate Ireland in their victory at Murrayfield?

IRELAND BOUNCED BACK from last week’s defeat to England to get their Six Nations title defence up and running with a hard-fought win at Murrayfield this afternoon.

Our match report is here, and below we take a look at how Joe Schmidt’s team performed against Scotland.

Rob Kearney 8Our Rating The backfield king, and he showed why. Bounced back as you would expect, executing the basics and offered a real threat in attack. Covered the space expertly, providing a quiet assurance back there, and enjoyed a number of line breaks in the outside channels. 12 runs for 91 metres, three clean breaks and five defenders beaten. A welcome return to the side. 6 Your

Keith Earls 7Our Rating Sharp all afternoon and just the sort of response you'd expect from a player of his experience and calibre. Fronted up every time questions were asked of him in the air and in the wide channels, and was then on hand to finish off Ireland's third try. 6 Your

Chris Farrell 7Our Rating A return to the Ireland midfield a year after his last appearance, and looked at home slotting in beside Aki. Brought physicality and energy to the 13 jersey, memorably when hunting down Stockdale's chip to force the Scottish mistake for Murray's early try. Reliable and powerful. 6 Your

Bundee Aki 5Our Rating Run over by Josh Strauss early in the contest and that set the tone. Ended the game with 14 tackles to his name, but conceded two cheap penalties. 6 Your

Jacob Stockdale 8Our Rating Try scorer to try saver. Outstanding performance from the Ulster winger as he brought his Six Nations tally to eight scores in just seven games, streaking clear to finish off a Joe Schmidt classic strike-play. At the other end, showed just how far his defensive game has come on, too, with a number of crucial interventions. 6 Your

Johnny Sexton 6Our Rating Was nailed on three separate occasions a split second after the pass -- notably in the build-up to Stockdale's try -- and took some serious punishment during the first half, before eventually succumbing in the 29th minute. Left the field for blood treatment but didn't return. Skewed his only kick off the tee after one of those aforementioned hits. 6 Your

Conor Murray 6Our Rating Still rusty. Another sub-standard performance from the Munster nine as his poor box-kicking invited Scotland to apply further pressure, but was in the right place at the right time to capitalise on Seymour's loose pass for his 14th international try. Replaced by Cooney for the final minutes. 6 Your

Cian Healy 7Our Rating Ireland's scrum dominated throughout and Healy was integral to that. Got through a mountain of work before being replaced by Kilcoyne just before the hour mark. 6 Your

Rory Best 6Our Rating The Ulster hooker has now played in 60 of Ireland’s last 61 Six Nations games. Ireland's lineout functioned well and Best's throwing was much-improved. Showed plenty of passion and fight around the park, leading from the front. 6 Your

Tadhg Furlong 7Our Rating A couple of uncharacteristic handling errors and missed tackles, but overall Furlong provided front-foot ball for his side and helped Ireland blitz Scotland at the set-piece. 6 Your

Quinn Roux 7Our Rating Big pressure on the Connacht lock as he deputised for Toner but didn't put a foot wrong, as Ireland's lineout provided a solid attacking platform in Edinburgh. The visitors won all 11 of their lineouts and Roux deserves a considerable pat on the back for slotting in so seamlessly. A fine showing. 6 Your

James Ryan 7Our Rating Regardless of who packs down beside him, Ryan is a consistent performer for Ireland. Maturity and leadership in abundance, directed the lineout in the absence of Toner and Henderson, while making 15 tackles and 14 carries. A workhorse. 6 Your

Peter O'Mahony 8Our Rating Pumped up and, boy, did he deliver. Named man of the match for another immense performance in the trenches, coming up with big moments at key junctures in a tight Test match. 6 Your

Seán O'Brien 8Our Rating A colossal effort, and exactly what Schmidt would have wanted from the Tullow Tank. Showed a real appetite for work throughout his 63-minute shift, carrying ferociously while making his presence felt at the breakdown. Made 12 tackles before making way for JVDF. 6 Your

Jack Conan 7Our Rating Presented with his big opportunity in the absence of the injured Stander, and produced a typically tireless effort at the back of the scrum. Was Ireland's top-tackler with 18 hits. 6 Your

Replacements:

Sean Cronin 6Our Rating Introduced with a couple of minutes left on the clock to see out the win. 6 Your

Dave Kilcoyne 7Our Rating Has overtaken Jack McGrath in the pecking order and showed why here. A powerful and dynamic impact off the bench gave Ireland a real boost in the final quarter. 6 Your

Andrew Porter 6Our Rating Ensured Ireland's set-piece superiority was maintained through to the final whistle. 6 Your

Ultan Dillane 6Our Rating A first international cap since November 2017 as he replaced Connacht team-mate Roux, and came up trumps with a big lineout steal upon his arrival. 6 Your

Josh van der Flier 6Our Rating Brought his usual energy and enterprise after replacing O'Brien. Plenty of positive involvements and carried well. 6 Your

John Cooney 6Our Rating A couple of minutes last week, and the same today. Had little or no time to make an impact. 6 Your

Joey Carbery 8Our Rating A rough and awkward start as his pass was picked off by Russell to grant Scotland a route back into the contest, but grew in stature as the game progressed. Schmidt said he was 'proud' of Carbery and this could certainly be the afternoon he comes of age in a green jersey. Outstanding in the pivot, his line kicking was excellent and that pass on the move for Earls to finish in the corner was a moment of genius. Must start against Italy. 6 Your

Jordan Larmour 6Our Rating Came on to win his 11th cap at the death. 6 Your

