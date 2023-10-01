'I know we haven't knocked over Ireland, but there's always that first time'

THE LAST TIME Scotland met Ireland was a dispiriting occasion for Scottish rugby.

A win at Murrayfield in March would have secured Scotland’s first Triple Crown since 1990.

They were at home in Edinburgh and as Ireland suffered a spate of injuries, Scottish hopes must have risen. Irish number eight Caelan Doris, hooker Dan Sheehan, and lock Iain Henderson were all forced off in the first half.

Soon after the break, replacement hooker Rónan Kelleher had to be replaced too, meaning prop Cian Healy came on to scrummage at hooker, while flanker Josh van der Flier threw into the lineout. Ireland then lost influential outside centre Garry Ringrose to a nasty head injury.

But still, Ireland won the game 22-7 and ended up frustrated that they didn’t secure a bonus point.

With the opportunity there, Scotland faded out of the game as Ireland moved up the gears, scoring two tries in the closing 25 minutes. The Scots failed to score after their 16th-minute try in the first half.

It was Ireland’s eighth consecutive win over Scotland but despite that record, Gregor Townsend’s men feel that they can reverse the trend when it matters most this weekend in Paris where the sides meet in their final World Cup Pool B clash.

A win for Ireland on Saturday would secure top spot in the pool and a quarter-final against New Zealand, but Scotland are out to cause a shock by beating Andy Farrell’s side and grabbing a knock-out place.

“Over the last few years, I know we haven’t knocked over Ireland, but there is always that first time and it would be special to do it on the weekend,” said Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy today.

“We focus on ourselves, we have an unbelievable opportunity in the World Cup to play Ireland. It will be an amazing atmosphere and the boys have put in some good performances in France.

“So we are super excited about the opportunity and getting out there on Saturday night.”

Tandy and co. understand the scale of the challenge ahead at Stade de France.

“They’re not a bad team in fairness!” he said of Ireland.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“We have massive respect for what they do and what they have done. They’re on an amazing run and have great players.

“They’re well-coached but we believe in ourselves.

“We know it’s going to be a real tough challenge against Ireland but it’s the World Cup.

“They are amazing, big games and this is where you need to be. If you’re going to win a World Cup then you’ve got to knock over the big teams.”

Tandy’s defensive plan for this weekend will be important. Ireland are one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the world thanks to their fluid interplay between forwards and backs, as well as their intelligent decision-making.

“They’re really efficient at what they do,” said former Ospreys boss Tandy.

“They don’t make many unforced errors. Obviously, they’ve been together a while now, the coaching staff. They are a well-oiled machine around how they play.

“It’s a clear identity but there is always some variety that comes with it as well. A very experienced group who ultimately know how they want to play.”

The Scots are clearly the underdogs for this one and it’s something that flanker Hamish Watson highlighted last night.

But Tandy says that tag doesn’t matter unless Scotland can deliver a display good enough to beat Ireland.

“Being the underdog and everyone writing you off, I think the players, coaches and nations respond to it,” said Tandy.

“It’s something that is there, but ultimately I don’t think it’s a major factor for us. We don’t read into that too much. Whether you’re favourites or underdogs, you still have to put in a performance that you’re proud of.”