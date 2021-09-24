Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Ireland unchanged for pivotal World Cup Qualifier against Scotland

There is one alteration to the bench as Lucy Mulhall comes in for the injured Enya Breen.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 24 Sep 2021, 11:58 AM
57 minutes ago 444 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5556953
Ireland are aiming to build on last weekend's win over Italy.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Ireland are aiming to build on last weekend's win over Italy.
Ireland are aiming to build on last weekend's win over Italy.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE named an unchanged starting XV for tomorrow’s vital 2021 World Cup Qualifier clash with Scotland [KO 5pm, RTÉ2].

Head coach Adam Griggs has opted for continuity ahead of the clash in Parma, Italy as his team bid to secure their place at next year’s delayed World Cup in New Zealand. 

There is a single change to the bench, with Lucy Mulhall replacing the injured Enya Breen, as Ireland aim to build on last weekend’s 15-7 win over Italy.

Tomorrow’s clash with Scotland is a huge one for Ireland as they look to secure World Cup qualification.

The result of the earlier clash between Spain and Italy will be crucial in deciding the outcome of this round-robin competition, with all three teams coming into the final round on five match points.

If two teams finish level on match points after tomorrow’s games, the placings will be decided in the order that follows: result of the fixture between the two teams, points difference, tries difference, most points scored, most tries scored, a coin toss.

The overall winner of the Qualifier tournament goes directly into next year’s World Cup, while the second-placed team has one final chance in a repechage that will also feature Samoa, Colombia, and an Asian side.

Ireland (v Scotland): 

  • 15. Eimear Considine 
  • 14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe 
  • 13. Eve Higgins
  • 12. Sene Naoupu
  • 11. Beibhinn Parsons 
  • 10. Stacey Flood 
  • 9. Kathryn Dane
  • 1. Laura Feely
  • 2. Cliodhna Moloney 
  • 3. Linda Djougang
  • 4. Nichola Fryday
  • 5. Sam Monaghan
  • 6. Dorothy Wall
  • 7. Edel McMahon
  • 8. Ciara Griffin (captain)

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Replacements:

  • 16. Neve Jones 
  • 17. Lindsay Peat
  • 18. Leah Lyons
  • 19. Brittany Hogan
  • 20. Claire Molloy
  • 21. Emily Lane
  • 22. Lucy Mulhall
  • 23. Lauren Delany

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to the inaugural United Rugby Championship, and a massive weekend for Ireland in their bid to qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie