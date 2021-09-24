Ireland unchanged for pivotal World Cup Qualifier against Scotland

Ireland are aiming to build on last weekend's win over Italy.

IRELAND HAVE named an unchanged starting XV for tomorrow’s vital 2021 World Cup Qualifier clash with Scotland [KO 5pm, RTÉ2].

Head coach Adam Griggs has opted for continuity ahead of the clash in Parma, Italy as his team bid to secure their place at next year’s delayed World Cup in New Zealand.

There is a single change to the bench, with Lucy Mulhall replacing the injured Enya Breen, as Ireland aim to build on last weekend’s 15-7 win over Italy.

Tomorrow’s clash with Scotland is a huge one for Ireland as they look to secure World Cup qualification.

The result of the earlier clash between Spain and Italy will be crucial in deciding the outcome of this round-robin competition, with all three teams coming into the final round on five match points.

If two teams finish level on match points after tomorrow’s games, the placings will be decided in the order that follows: result of the fixture between the two teams, points difference, tries difference, most points scored, most tries scored, a coin toss.

The overall winner of the Qualifier tournament goes directly into next year’s World Cup, while the second-placed team has one final chance in a repechage that will also feature Samoa, Colombia, and an Asian side.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Eimear Considine

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

13. Eve Higgins

12. Sene Naoupu

11. Beibhinn Parsons

10. Stacey Flood

9. Kathryn Dane

1. Laura Feely

2. Cliodhna Moloney

3. Linda Djougang

4. Nichola Fryday

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Dorothy Wall

7. Edel McMahon

8. Ciara Griffin (captain)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones

17. Lindsay Peat

18. Leah Lyons

19. Brittany Hogan

20. Claire Molloy

21. Emily Lane

22. Lucy Mulhall

23. Lauren Delany

