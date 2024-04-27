Live: Ireland v Scotland, Women's Six Nations

34mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 5
Held up!
It’s not the cleanest throw and take but Ireland keep possession and the maul drives forward. Jones powers for the line but Scotland centre Lise Thomson does really well to get under Jones and hold the ball up.
32mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 5
Better from Ireland as they win a lineout on the edge of the Scotland 22. Scotland concede a penalty, Ireland go the corner and Neve Jones hits Sam Monaghan. Ireland maul forward but fall short of the line. They recycle the ball and Monaghan goes close before the play is called back for an Ireland penalty.
They go to the lineout again. Big chance here.
27mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 5
Ireland struggling to make any ground against this Scottish defence, Brittany Hogan the latest to get knocked back. Most of the game being played around the middle third over the last few minutes.
17mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 5
A solid Ireland scrum but Ireland lose possession in the Scotland 22 as Dorothy Wall’s pass is intercepted. Ireland then have a lineout in the Scotland half but lose possession after an overthrow. They scramble well to recover, win a lineout on the opposite side, but the throw is crooked.
14mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 5
Mattison leaves on a stretcher. Hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as it looked. Mairi McDonald takes her place and play resumes with Ireland’s first scrum of the afternoon.
Ireland launch an attack from the setpiece but get knocked back after a poor pass. They recover and win a scrum in the Scotland 22 after a knock-on. The handling has been poor so far, but the rain is making it very difficult for the players.
12mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 5
There’s a long stoppage at the moment as Scotland’s Caity Mattinson requires treatment on the pitch.
10mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 7
Scotland score the first points in Belfast. Ireland were pinged for offside and Scotland kicked to the corner, winning the lineout in the Ireland 22. Ireland then concede another penalty at the maul and Scotland opt for the corner again. This time the maul drives forward and hooker Elis Martin goes over, with the conversion missed.
The rain is pouring down in Belfast now.
TRY: Ireland 0 Scotland 5 (Martin)
4mins: Ireland 0 Scotland 0
A nervy start for Ireland, who fail to find touch with an early penalty before knocking-on the return kick from Scotland. Still, the hosts are playing most of the rugby in the Scotland half across the opening minutes.
KICK-OFF
Right, five minutes until kick-off. Here’s a reminder of how Ireland line up today:
15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)
14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)
12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)
11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)
1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)
3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
4. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)
5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) co-captain
6. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs) co-captain
8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)
Replacements:
16. Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)
17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)
19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)
20. Shannon Ikahihifo (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)
21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)
22. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
23. Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
Big news from Cardiff!
Wales have beaten Italy 22-20 in today’s early game, meaning a win of any kind for Ireland in Belfast will be enough to secure automatic qualification for the 2025 World Cup and a place in the WXV 1.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s clash with Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens in Belfast, with kick-off at 2.30pm. If you’re looking for some pre-match reading, you can find Gavan Casey’s match preview here.
Much and all as last weekend’s Twickenham humiliation can’t be completely wiped from Ireland’s collective subconscious, nor should the auspicious performance against Wales which preceded it by only a week.
The return of co-captain Sam Monaghan — who starred for almost 50 minutes in Cork against the Welsh but was conspicuous in her absence against England — should help to bridge any gap in muscle memory, as will the reunion of midfield partners in crime Enya Breen and Eve Higgins.